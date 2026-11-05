Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: Dragon Ball Z, Tamashii Nations

Dragon Ball Z's Tien Shinhan Gets New S.H.Figuarts Z-Fighters Figure

Bandai's new S.H.Figuarts Tien Shinhan brings Dragon Ball Z's three-eyed warrior back with an all-new sculpt, and improved articulation.

Article Summary Bandai unveils a new Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts Tien Shinhan figure with an all-new sculpt and anime-accurate detail.

Improved articulation includes the Dynamic-Movable Shoulder System for wider range and signature Dragon Ball poses.

Tien includes 3 interchangeable faces, 4 pairs of hands, and a shouting expression for his Neo Tri-Beam attack.

The 6.1-inch Dragon Ball Z Z-Fighters Tien figure is up for pre-order now at $74.99 with a June 2027 release.

Tamashii Nations is expanding its Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts lineup with a brand-new Tien Shinhan action figure! This new release features an all-new sculpt and improved articulation and comes in at roughly 6.1 inches tall. Tien captures the iconic three-eyed martial artist with anime-inspired proportions and improved detailing. One of the biggest upgrades is the new Dynamic-Movable Shoulder System, which allows for wider and more flexible movement. This will allow Dragon Ball Z fans to recreate even more of his signature fighting poses faithfully.

Tien also comes with three interchangeable facial expressions, including an intense shouting face perfect for recreating his devastating Neo Tri-Beam attack! Four pairs of interchangeable hands are also included, giving collectors plenty of options for displaying this powerful Z-Fighter. With its updated sculpt, improved shoulder articulation, and character-specific accessories, this new Tien Shinhan will surely be a welcome addition to any growing Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts collection. Pre-orders for the Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts Tien (Z-Fighters) figure are already live for $74.99, with an estimated release in June 2027.

Dragon Ball Z S.H.Figuarts Tien (Z-Fighters) Action Figure

"From the popular Dragon Ball Z anime series comes the S.H.Figuarts Tien (Z-Fighters) figure by Bandai! By incorporating new shapes and movable structures, a new Tien is brought to three-dimensions. Utilizing the 'Dynamic-Movable Shoulder System', enabling an even wider and more flexible range of motion than ever before! The interchangeable facial expression parts include a powerful "shouting face" for firing the "neo tri-beam"! Be sure to add this Tien figure to your Dragon Ball collection!"





Product Features 6.1 inches (15.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

Based on the Dragon Ball Z anime

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Fully articulated

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Box Contents Tien figure

3 Interchangeable facial expression parts

4 Pairs of interchangeable hand parts

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