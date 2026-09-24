Posted in: Collectibles, Playmates | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, playmates

Dungeon Crawler Carl Comes to Life with New Playmates Figure Line

Playmates is bringing the hit book series Dungeon Crawler Carl to life with a new line of collectible 6‑inch action figures.

Article Summary Dungeon Crawler Carl expands again as Playmates unveils a new 6-inch action figure line based on Matt Dinniman’s hit series.

Wave One stars Carl with Princess Donut, capturing the fan-favorite duo from the bestselling Dungeon Crawler Carl books.

The Dungeon Crawler Carl figure includes signature gear, swappable parts, bloody effects, goo, and magnetic Donut display.

Pre-orders for the new Dungeon Crawler Carl Playmates figure are live now for $29.99 ahead of an October 2026 release.

The worldwide phenomenon known as Dungeon Crawler Carl continues to reach new levels. The hit LitRPG/comedy series written by Matt Dinniman continues to grow with ongoing books, new graphic novels, and a TV show in the works. Dungeon Crawler Carl follows an ordinary guy named Carl whose world is upended when Earth is turned into an intergalactic reality show. The crawlers who are entered into this show must survive the dungeon, and Carl is pretty unprepared as he was teleported into it wearing nothing but his underwear. It is now up to Carl and Princess Donut, his magical and super-smart cat, to survive the insanity.

Playmates is now bringing the world of Dungeon Crawler Carl to life with its own line of six-inch action figures. Carl, of course, kicks off Wave One with an impressive release that showcases a highly detailed depiction of the character as he continues to survive in the dungeon. Playmates has given him a nice variety of accessories, including Princess Donut with a built-in magnet, the War Gauntlet of the Exalted Grull, and the Enchanted Nightgaunt Cloak of Stoutness. Other accessories are also included, such as removable bloody elements, goo, and swappable parts for Carl, giving collectors plenty of options to recreate chaotic moments from the series. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99, and the figure is set to release in October 2026.

Dungeon Crawler Carl – Princess Donut and Carl

"Survive the dungeon in style. Straight from Matt Dinniman's bestselling LitRPG series, this highly articulated 6-inch Carl figure comes paired with everyone's favorite cat-turned-crawling-companion, Princess Donut, who perches regally on Carl's shoulder via a built-in magnet. Carl comes fully loaded with gear ripped straight from the pages: the Prism Industries Capacitating and Focusing Goggles with magic missile accessory, the Enchanted War Gauntlet of the Exalted Grull, and the Enchanted Nightgaunt Cloak of Stoutness."

"Battle-ready details include a removable bloody fist, removable blood splatter, and foot goo effects, plus interchangeable hands and a swappable head for endless dungeon-crawl posing. Whether you're a day-one reader of the series or just discovered it climbed to the top of the Audible charts, this is the centerpiece your shelf has been missing."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!