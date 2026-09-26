Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl, newlitg

Dungeon Crawler Carl Figures In The Daily LITG, 26th September 2026

Dungeon Crawler Carl Figures was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Dungeon Crawler Carl Figures was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Dungeon Crawler Carl Figures and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Superman & Justice League and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In

LITG three years ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering

LITG four years ago, Neil Gaiman Appreciation

LITG five years ago, Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

LITG seven years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

LITG eight years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Legendary comics writer and co-creator of Power Pack, Apocalypse, Cable, Doomsday and Steel, Louise Simonson .

. Andi Ewington , creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more.

, creator of the comic book Forty-Five, Over-Run, Freeway Fighters and more. Mike Mayhew , artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars.

, artist on Mystique, Vampirella, The Pulse, Zorro, She-Hulk and The Star Wars. Thorny Silas artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine.

artist on Batman Beyond 2.0, Venom, Royals and Hunt For Wolverine. Gabriel Morrissette , artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard.

, artist on Spider-Man 2099, Checkmate, co-creator of Northguard. Travis Seitler, comic book letterer.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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