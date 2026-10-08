Posted in: Collectibles, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, dunkin’

Dunkin' Teams Up with Marvel Studios for New Avengers: Doomsday Menu

Dunkin' teams up with Marvel Studios to debut a limited-time Avengers: Doomsday menu.

Article Summary Dunkin’ launches a limited-time Avengers: Doomsday menu on November 4 with Marvel-inspired drinks at participating stores.

Character-themed sips include Captain America, Black Panther, Cyclops, The Thing, and Doctor Doom creations.

Bakery additions include the Doomsday Donut, Avenging Donut, and a Doctor Doom 25-Count MUNCHKINS Tin.

Avengers: Doomsday collectibles include tumblers, a color-changing mug, and themed glove and character cup sleeves.

Dunkin' is teaming up with Marvel Studios for a new limited-time menu inspired by Avengers: Doomsday, launching November 4 at participating locations nationwide. The collaboration brings several character-inspired drinks to Dunkin' that feature iconic characters, including the Iced Captain'ccino for Captain America, The Thing's Clobbered Cloud Latte, Black Panther's Wakandan Daydream Refresher, Cyclops' Optic Blast Lemonade, Doctor Doom's Orders Energy, and the Doctor Doom Cloud Latte. Each of these drinks takes inspiration from the MCU's next film and will be a delightful treat to prepare for any upcoming incursion.

The fun does not end there as the bakery case is also getting a Marvel makeover with the Doomsday Donut, featuring chocolate icing and green and chocolate sprinkles. A new Avenging Donut will also offer features such as cotton candy filling, vanilla icing, and colorful sprinkles inspired by the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. Fans can also pick up an exclusive Doctor Doom-themed 25-Count MUNCHKINS Tin for $14.99 with the purchase of a 25-count MUNCHKINS order. Dunkin' will also be giving collectors mugs, tumblers, and these gloves for this drop, all of which will go perfectly for watching Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026.

Gear Up with Avengers: Doomsday at Dunkin' Donuts

"The limited-edition collection also includes:

Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Tumblers ($24.99): Designs inspired by Doctor Doom, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Doomsday-Themed Color-Changing Mug ($14.99): A black mug that transforms to revel film and Dunkin' branding with character-inspired icons.

Doomsday-Themed Glove Cup Sleeves ($14.99): Collectible designs inspired by Doctor Doom, Black Panther, Mister Fantastic and Captain America. Avengers: Doomsday-Themed Character Cup Sleeves ($8.99): Artwork inspired by Doctor Doom, the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four.

Available at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide while supplies last starting Nov. 4, the menu and collectibles are only the opening scene. Follow Dunkin' on social for surprises as the countdown to Doomsday continues."

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