Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, edgar allen poe

Edgar Allan Poe Battles the Supernatural with The Raven Society

Nevermore gets a collectible twist as BigBadWorkShop brings Edgar Allan Poe into The Raven Society with a new 1/12 scale figure

Article Summary Edgar Allen Poe joins The Raven Society as a 1/12 scale action figure, reimagined as the secretive founder of the line.

BigBadWorkShop gives Edgar Allen Poe 20-plus articulation points, premium paint, and a richly gothic display setup.

Accessories include books, journal, crow, skull, cat, candlestick, pocket watch, bookcase, and chase head variant.

The funded Raven Society Edgar Allen Poe figure is up for pre-order now at $39.99, with release set for Q2 2027.

The Raven Society is opening its mysterious Library, and there may be no better guide than Edgar Allan Poe. BigBadWorkShop puts the legendary writer at the center of its new 1:12-scale action figure line, imagining Poe as the founder who recruits authors, magicians, inventors, and scholars to investigate threats hiding between the pages of history and fiction. The figure brings a literary atmosphere to the shelf, with more than 20 articulation points, premium paint applications, and an impressive collection of accessories.

Collectors get interchangeable hands, a crow, a skull, a pocket watch, a candlestick, three books, a journal, a cat, and even a bookcase for building out a proper study display for Edgar Allen Poe. There is also a one-in-ten chance of receiving an alternate head portrait, adding a little chase excitement to the release. The Raven Society is just beginning to reveal its secrets; this is one literary legend whose story is far from finished. Originally a BigBadWorkShop campaign, the project has already been funded, and pre-orders for the figures are live at $39.99 with a Q2 2027 release date.

The Raven Society Edgar Allan Poe 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"BigBadWorkShop partners with the creators of Operation: Monster Force to unleash The Raven Society, a new action figure line that brings a thrilling new twist to the worlds of gothic fiction, classic literature, and the supernatural.This new 1:12-scale collectible action figure line brings together an extraordinary cast of intriguing characters, mysterious figures, and sinister forces inspired by the timeless tales and eerie legends that have captivated imaginations for generations."

"Filled with mystery, intrigue, and unexpected discoveries, The Raven Society opens the door to a world where familiar stories take on new life, and nothing is quite as it seems. At the heart of it all lies a mysterious Library vast beyond comprehension, its endless shelves hold countless stories, forgotten secrets, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!