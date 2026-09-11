Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Elektra Goes Back to Basics with Hasbro's New Marvel Legends Release

Hasbro is still going strong as they reveal their newest set of Marvel Legends are on the way including a new and improved Elektra

Article Summary Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends Elektra returns to her classic red costume with an updated female body and comic-accurate design.

The Marvel Legends Elektra figure includes alternate hands, dual sai weapons, and a mini Daredevil #181 comic cover accessory.

Inspired by Daredevil #181, this 6-inch Elektra figure features premium articulation for dynamic posing and display.

Marvel Legends Elektra pre-orders open October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, with the figure scheduled for Fall 2026.

It has taken some time, but Hasbro is finally giving collectors new and improved female Marvel Legends releases. Everything kicked off with Black Widow, who got a brand-new female Marvel Legends body that has been incorporated into a variety of legendary female heroes. It looks like the newest one to arrive is Elektra Natchios, who first appeared in Marvel Comics with Daredevil #168. Who is now making a comeback to the Marvel Legends line with a brand-new and updated release that puts her back in her classic and iconic red outfit with a red bandana.

Elektra is one of Marvel's most dangerous martial artists and assassins, as well as a love interest of Daredevil. This deadly assassin will come with a variety of interchangeable hands, her signature dual sais, as well as a miniature copy of the legendary comic book Daredevil #181. It is amazing to finally see new female-updated Marvel Legends figures coming, and hopefully, this can continue with some Spider-themed ladies. Pre-orders for Elektra are set to arrive on October 6 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, and she is expected to release in Fall 2026.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel's Elektra

"Elektra learns that Matt Murdock is Daredevil, and allies with her former flame to confront Bullseye and her current employer, Wilson Fisk. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Elektra figure! Detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Daredevil #181 (1982), this collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, and 2 sai, as well as a 6-inch scale plastic comic book accessory featuring the cover of Daredevil #181 (1982). Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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