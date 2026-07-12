Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, spider-man

Embrace the Cold with Hot Toys New Deluxe Spider-Man 1/6th Scale

Hot Toys is delivering a brand-new 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Deluxe Version) figure that captures his chilly, winter-ready look

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a Spider-Man: Brand New Day Deluxe 1/6 figure, featuring Peter Parker’s updated red-and-blue suit.

This Spider-Man Deluxe Edition adds a black beanie and puffer vest, bringing a winter-ready New York vibe to displays.

A battle diorama base teases Spider-Man villains with Boomerang’s projectile and Scorpion’s mechanical tail.

Spider-Man collectors can expect web effects, interchangeable hands, expressive eyepieces, and a 2027 release tease.

Hot Toys is getting ready for Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a brand-new sixth-scale Spider-Man figure. While fans have already seen the standard version of the iconic wall-crawler, it looks like a Deluxe Edition is also on the way. The updated release features Spider-Man's new red-and-blue suit from Brand New Day as Peter Parker returns to taking on more street-level threats. The Deluxe Version comes packed with a handful of additional accessories, including a black beanie and a puffer vest, making it perfect for recreating the winter streets of New York City and adding even more display options.

Hot Toys has also included an impressive battle-themed diorama base that teases some of the upcoming villains from the new MCU film. The display features Boomerang's returning projectile along with Scorpion's menacing mechanical tail, creating a dynamic action scene for collectors. The figure also includes an assortment of interchangeable hands, multiple masked eyepieces with varying expressions, web effects, and other accessories from the standard release, giving fans plenty of posing options. Collectors can RSVP now through Sideshow Collectibles for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day Deluxe Figure ahead of its expected 2027 release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Figure

"Peter Parker's fresh start in New York City is anything but easy. Stripped of his high-tech resources, our friendly neighborhood hero is back to basics, braving the daily grind of city life while tackling a formidable new wave of street-level threats. As fans eagerly await the cinematic release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hot Toys is beyond excited to unveil the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Spider-Man Collectible Figure."

"Braving the chilly winds of the concrete jungle, this Deluxe Version exclusively features wardrobe additions that perfectly capture Peter's street-savvy aesthetic, including a black beanie and a vibrant multi-colored striped puffer vest. He also comes fully equipped with a collection of essential gear, such as magnetically attachable Web-Shooters, six strings of spider-web effects, a mobile phone, and the symbolic Key to the City of New York."

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