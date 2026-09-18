Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Embrace the Dark with the DC Comics Collector Edition Raven Figure

The DC Multiverse is not dying just yet as McFarlane Toys still has some DC Comics Collectors Edition figures up its sleeve

Article Summary McFarlane Toys reveals a DC Comics Collector Edition Raven figure, bringing the classic Teen Titans hero to DC Multiverse.

Inspired by Raven’s DC Comics debut and Trigon lineage, the 7-inch figure captures her iconic classic comic design.

The DC Multiverse Raven includes 22 points of articulation, extra hands, mystical effects, a display base, and art card.

Pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys DC Comics Collector Edition Raven are live now for $34.99 with a September 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys is tapping into the dark side of the DC Multiverse as they unveil a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure. Get ready to help complete your Teen Titans collection as Raven comes to life with a brand-new 7-inch-scale McFarlane Collector Edition release. Raven first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980. She was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez and is the daughter of the demonic Trigon. Due to her demonic background, she is constantly struggling to keep her emotions in check, and now she comes to life with a brand-new DC Multiverse figure that fans have been waiting for.

The DC Classic Raven will feature 22 points of articulation, a classic book design, as well as a nice variety of accessories. McFarlane Toys was sure to include a pair of soft hands, mystical effects, a collectible art card, and a simplistic display base. Pre-orders are already live for the DC Comics Collectors Edition Raven on a variety of sites for $34.99, with a September 2026 release. Be sure to add more Raven to your DC shelf with McFarlane's new DC Super Powers release as well.

Raven (DC Classic) McFarlane Collector Edition

"Daughter of the cosmic demon TRIGON, RAVEN struggles to master the baser impulses she has inherited from him. While her father sees her as the key to his plans to consolidate his power, RAVEN uses her vast mystical and psychic abilities to battle evil in all its forms alongside her adopted families, the TEEN TITANS and the TITANS."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figures based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes flame effects, extra hands and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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