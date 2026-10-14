Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, usagi yojimbo

Embrace the Summer with NECA's TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Collector Set

NECA reveals the exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Set — the Summer Edition features a black-and-white manga treatment and seasonal accessories.

Article Summary NECA expands its TMNT four-season series with a Summer Edition Usagi Yojimbo x Leonardo 7-inch collector set.

The exclusive TMNT two-pack gives Leonardo and Usagi Yojimbo a striking black-and-white manga-inspired look.

Summer-themed extras include a Hokusai-inspired wrap, 5x7 art print, Hanafuda cards, wax-sealed envelope, and Tokage.

TMNT collectors can pre-order the limited NECA Walmart exclusive now for $125 in collector-friendly window box packaging.

NECA is continuing its four-season collector series with the release of the Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 7" Scale Action Figures Collector Set Summer Edition. Bringing the seasonal lineup another step forward, this exclusive set celebrates the work of legendary Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai, pairing the samurai rabbit with Leonardo in a traditional manga black-and-white style. The Summer Edition adds its own collection of themed accessories, including a Hokusai-inspired furoshiki wrap, an exclusive 5×7 seasonal art print, Hanafuda cards with an accompanying envelope, and a wax-sealed collector envelope.

Both Leonardo and Usagi come in at 7" tall, and have a nice selection of figures featuring interchangeable heads and hands. NECA was sure to include their signature katanas, and Usagi comes with his companion, Tokage. The whole Collector's Set is captured in collector-friendly window box packaging. Each of these sets has its own limited run, and pre-orders are already live through Walmart for $125. Be on the lookout for other seasonal exclusives, including Spring, Autumn, and Winter sets.

Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Collector Set – Summer Edition

"This Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo 7-inch Scale Action Figures Collector Set is the exclusive Summer Edition, continuing the highly sought-after four-season collection. Based on the legendary work of artist Stan Sakai and produced by Dogu Publishing, this limited edition set features a distinctive black-and-white treatment inspired by traditional manga. The two-pack includes figures with interchangeable heads and hands, their signature katanas, and Usagi's pet Tokage, all presented in collector-friendly window box packaging."

Exclusive Summer Edition, continuing a highly sought-after four-season collection

Based on the legendary work of artist Stan Sakai

Features a distinctive black-and-white treatment inspired by traditional manga

Comes with a Hokusai-inspired furoshiki wrap

Includes an exclusive 5×7 seasonal art print

Includes Hanafuda cards with an envelope

Includes a collector envelope with a wax seal

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