Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, usagi yojimbo

Embrace the Winter with NECA's Exclusive TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Set

NECA reveals exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Set with a Winter Edition that will bring some chills

Article Summary NECA unveils a TMNT x Usagi Yojimbo Winter Edition collector set, celebrating the iconic Leonardo crossover.

The $100 exclusive includes black-and-white 7-inch Usagi and TMNT Leonardo figures inspired by Stan Sakai’s art.

Each limited TMNT set packs extra heads, hands, katanas, Spot the tokage, Hanafuda cards, and art print extras.

Limited to 1,500 sets, the TMNT Winter Edition is live now at Walmart Collector Con, with rare chase cards seeded.

Created by legendary comic artist Stan Sakai in 1984, Usagi Yojimbo has become one of the more recognizable independent comic characters. During the 80s, it was only a matter of time before this wandering rabbit ronin crossed paths with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Since then, there have been many crossover stores featuring these heroes, and now, NECA and Dogu Publishing are celebrating that connection with a new Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo Winter Edition Collector set.

Priced at $100, this limited release is part of a four-season collection inspired by Sakai's artwork. The set features black-and-white versions of figures of Usagi and Leonardo, paying tribute to the traditional look of manga. Both 7-inch figures include interchangeable heads and hands, their signature katanas, and Usagi's pet Tokage, Spot. The Winter Edition is limited to 1,500 sets and includes an exclusive 5×7 seasonal art print, Hanafuda cards with an envelope, and a collector envelope finished with a wax seal. Collectors will also have a chance to find a Leo Hanafuda chase card. Pre-orders are already live for this new Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT: Winter Edition set right now for the Walmart Collector Con.

"Immerse yourself in the unique world of Usagi Yojimbo and TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo with this 7-inch scale action figures collector set, a special Winter Edition. This official NECA collectible, based on legendary artist Stan Sakai's work and produced by Dogu Publishing, features Usagi and Leo in a striking black-and-white design that pays homage to traditional manga. The set includes interchangeable heads and hands, their signature katanas, and Usagi's pet Tokage, Spot, all presented in a collector-friendly window box."

"As one of only 1,500 sets, this limited edition also comes with an exclusive 5×7 seasonal art print, Hanafuda cards with an envelope, and a collector envelope finished with a wax seal, making it a unique addition for adult collectors aged 14 and up. DISCLOSURE: Leo Hanafuda Chase: Only 500 Leo Hanafuda chase cards were produced across the entire 3,000-set four-season collection. Chase cards are randomly distributed throughout the complete production run across all four seasonal Collector Sets."

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