Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, transformers

Energon Optimus Prime Rises with Transformers Age of the Primes

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is here and with it some brand new pre-orders from Hasbro including Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Optimus Prime

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Transformers Age of the Primes Energon Optimus Prime at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 pre-orders.

The Transformers Energon Capsule Collection gives classic Autobots and Decepticons bold new Energon-powered looks.

Energon Optimus Prime stands 6.75 inches tall, transforms in 28 steps, and includes an axe and blaster.

Transformers fans can expect Energon Optimus Prime in September 2026 for $42.99, with Megatron teased next.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is bringing a powerful new wave of Transformers collectibles, and Hasbro is kicking things off with a brand-new addition to the Transformers: Age of the Primes lineup. Introducing the Energon Capsule Collection, this exciting series gives classic Autobots and Decepticons a fresh new appearance inspired by the incredible power of Energon energy. Leading the charge is none other than the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, who now features a striking translucent blue design that gives the legendary hero a fresh appearance.

Standing approximately 6.75 inches tall, this figure captures the iconic look of Optimus Prime while adding a futuristic Energon-powered twist. Optimus is able to transform into his classic truck mode through a 28-steps and includes two signature accessories: his Energon axe and blaster. The Transformers: Age of the Primes Energon Optimus Prime figure is expected to release in September 2026 for $42.99. Fans should also keep an eye out for additional Energon-powered characters arriving soon, including the Decepticon leader Megatron.

Transformers Age of the Primes – Energon Optimus Prime

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates their epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

Molded in translucent blue to represent a surge of Energon power, this collectible Transformers figure is 6.75 inches (17 cm) in robot mode.

Split Energon Cybertread (sold separately, subject to availability) into 8 armor pieces for Energon Optimus Prime figure.

Converts between robot and truck mode in 28 steps.

Includes Energon axe and blaster accessories that attach in both modes.

Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses.

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