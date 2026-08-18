Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, shrek

Enter the Swamp with LEGO's New Shrek Mystery Minifigure Series

Be prepared to return to the swamp with LEGO as they unveil their newest Mystery Minifigures set as the Shrek Series is coming soon

Article Summary LEGO Shrek Mystery Minifigure Series is coming in September 2026, bringing 12 collectible DreamWorks characters to fans.

Collectors can hunt for Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Puss in Boots, Gingy, Lord Farquaad, Prince Charming, and more.

LEGO Shrek minifigures include fun themed accessories and mini companions like the Three Blind Mice and Magic Mirror.

Each LEGO Shrek mystery box will sell for $4.99, with fans able to buy minifigures individually or in bundles.

EGO is expanding its LEGO Minifigure Mystery Box Series into the world of happily ever after! Not only is a new wave of Shrek-inspired sets arriving later this year, but now the entire wave of Shrek-inspired minifigures has been revealed as well. Collectors will be able to find one of 12 brand-new minifigures inspired by DreamWorks Animation's legendary film, Shrek. The set will consist of Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots, Donkey, Gingy, Lord Farquaad, Pinocchio, the Fairy Godmother, Big Bad Wolf, Merlin, Prince Charming, and Thelonious.

Some fun mini characters are also included, as Fiona will come with Donkey, while Puss in Boots, Pinocchio, and the Big Bad Wolf will each come with the Three Blind Mice. If you love Shrek, then you won't want to miss these figures for your growing LEGO collection! They are set to drop very soon, with a September 2026 release date. Fans can check out the Shrek Mystery Minifigure Series right now on the LEGO Store, and it will be available for purchase in bundles and individually for $4.99 each.

LEGO Shrek Mystery Minifigure Series

"Delight any Shrek fan with 1 of 12 collectible characters from the LEGO® Minifigures Shrek Series (71053) mystery box for boys and girls ages 6 and up. Treat a kid or collector and let them enjoy the excitement of discovering which of the 12 random characters the minifigure pack contains – Will it be DreamWorks Animation's Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, Pinocchio, Gingy, Dragon, Puss in Boots, Thelonious, Big Bad Wolf, Merlin, Lord Farquaad, Fairy Godmother or Prince Charming?"

COLLECTIBLE MINIFIGURES – Kids ages 6 and up can add to their Shrek character collection with 1 surprise toy from this LEGO® Minifigures Shrek Series (71053) mystery box

THEMED ACCESSORIES – Add to the fun with themed accessories paired to iconic characters, such as Puss in Boots with one of the blind mice, Lord Farquaad with a magic mirror and Gingy with his lollipop

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