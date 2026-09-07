Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. 1/12 Spartan Warrior: Pride of Sparta Coming Soon

Boss Fight Studio is back with a brand new selection of original 1/12 action figures as part of their ongoing Epic H.A.C.K.S. line

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio unveils the Epic H.A.C.K.S. Spartan Warrior: Pride of Sparta, a new 1/12 scale action figure.

The Spartan Warrior features 30 points of articulation, plus a shield, spear, xiphos sword, alt hands, and heads.

Interchangeable helmets and parts let collectors build a Spartan Warrior commander or infantry army display.

Priced at $39.99, the Spartan Warrior is up for preorder now with a Q3 2027 release in Epic H.A.C.K.S. Wave 2.

Few warriors from the ancient world are as instantly recognizable as the Spartans, and now the legendary soldiers of Sparta are marching into the Boss Fight Studios with their 6" Epic H.A.C.K.S. line. Spartan Warrior: Pride of Sparta brings the legendary warrior to life with 30 points of articulation and an impressive selection of weapons and interchangeable parts. This hero will include a shield, a xiphos sword, a spear, two sets of alternate hands, and an alternate head.

This additional change allows collectors to display commanders as well as infantry warriors, allowing fans to build a Spartan army if needed. As this figure is part of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. line, collectors will be able to mix and match parts with other figures across the line, a classic and nostalgic feature for this day and age. At $39.99, the Spartan is currently available for preorder on the Boss Fight Studio Store with an estimated Q3 2027 release. Be on the lookout for more 6-inch figures in wave two of the Epic H.A.C.K.S. line with Space Vampires, Cosmic Heroes, and Enchanted Suits of Armor.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. – Spartan Warrior: Pride of Sparta

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 2 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Forged by the brutal Agoge, Spartan warriors are among the finest soldiers of the ancient world. Fiercely loyal to their kings and polis, they stand ready to defend Sparta and send their enemies to Hades. Fully articulated figure includes shield, xiphos sword, spear, two sets of alternate hands, one alternate head, commander helmet, and infantry helmet."

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