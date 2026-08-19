Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, daredevil, marvel

Exclusive Daredevil: Born Again Silver Mask Replica Revealed by Disney

Disney Store revealed a limited-edition Daredevil: Born Again silver mask — a 1,500-piece Marvel Vault exclusive tied to D23.

Article Summary Disney has revealed a limited-edition Daredevil: Born Again silver mask replica, exclusive to the Disney Store.

The Daredevil helmet is limited to 1,500 pieces and features red-tinted eyes, interior padding, and detailed deco.

Inspired by Daredevil: Born Again and Marvel Comics' Fall from Grace, the silver mask nods to armored Matt Murdock.

Collectors can buy the 1:1-scale Daredevil replica for $79.99, complete with a display stand and exclusive lithograph.

Daredevil: Born Again has been a true treat for Marvel fans, as it finally brought the legendary Netflix show into the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we are waiting for Season 3 of Born Again, Disney hasn't failed to deliver with a brand-new, limited-edition Disney Store exclusive Daredevil replica helmet. In Born Again Season 1, Marvel fans were introduced to a wide variety of Daredevil masks that capture iconic Marvel Comics storylines. One of these was a unique silver mask, which most likely pays homage to the classic "Fall from Grace" story arc, which showcased a heavily armored Daredevil with metallic elements.

Now, collectors can bring home a new version of the Daredevil: Born Again mask. This piece is limited to just 1,500 pieces, is highly detailed with metallic silver paint, and has red-tinted eyes. Just like the previous Disney Store mask, this one is a 1:1-scale replica, includes an authenticity certificate and interior padding, and will have a stretch fit with a one-size-fits-all style. Disney has also included an exclusive lithograph of this mask scene from Born Again, which will come with its own themed display base. Collectors can purchase this exclusive mask right now on the Disney Store for $79.99.

Daredevil: Born Again – Marvel Vault: Limited Edition Silver Mask

"Attorney by day, vigilante by night, Matt Murdock attempts to bring justice to a crime-ridden city. Now you can don a silver limited edition version of his Daredevil mask, featuring red tinted eyes, detailed deco and an adjustable fit. Created as part of the Marvel Vault series, this collector's piece is also perfect for display on the included stand. Inspired by Marvel Studios' Daredevil series on Disney+, it also comes with an exclusive lithograph."

Magic in the details

Disney Store Exclusive

Limited Edition of 1,500

Full-scale Daredevil roleplay helmet

Highly detailed replica

Red tinted eyes

Authentic detailing and scale

Stretch side band for adjustable fit

Interior padding

Includes exclusive lithograph

Includes stand with Daredevil emblem on base

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