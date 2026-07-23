Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Exclusive DC Comics Green Lantern Kilowog Arrives from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is ready for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as they reveal some brand-new DC Multiverse exclusive figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys adds Green Lantern Kilowog to its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 DC Multiverse exclusive lineup.

The fan-favorite Green Lantern trainer gets a standalone Collector Edition after his earlier two-pack release.

Kilowog features an updated metallic green suit, refreshed comic-inspired paint, and Green Lantern energy effects.

The SDCC 2026 exclusive Green Lantern figure is $29.99, with access at the McFarlane booth or via EQL lottery.

The Green Lantern Corps continues to dominate McFarlane Toys' San Diego Comic-Con 2026 lineup with the return of one of its most beloved members: Kilowog. First appearing in Green Lantern Corps #201 (1986), Kilowog was created by Steve Englehart and Joe Staton. Known as one of the Corps' greatest trainers, the towering alien has helped prepare generations of Green Lanterns for duty, earning a reputation as one of the organization's toughest and most respected veterans. After previously being released in a DC Multiverse two-pack with Kyle Rayner, Kilowog is finally receiving his own standalone Collector Edition figure.

Kilowog features an updated metallic green costume with refreshed paintwork that helps make this figure slightly different. McFarlane Toys also includes several Green Lantern energy effects, making this release an excellent upgrade for Lantern collectors. Kilowog will be sold exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 through the McFarlane Toys booth. Fans who can't attend the convention can enter McFarlane Toys' EQL online lottery for a chance to purchase the figure for $29.99. For more SDCC Lantern fun, be on the lookout for McFarlane's other exclusives with White Lantern Kyle Rayner and Ultraviolet John Stewart.

Kilowog (Green Lantern) McFarlane Collector Edition

"KILOWOG: A brilliant geneticist on his home world Bolovax Vik, KILOWOG™ was proud to serve as GREEN LANTERN™ of Sector 674. Following the destruction of his planet during the events of CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS™, KILOWOG found purpose training new GREEN LANTERN recruits, teaching essential tools to survive the most dangerous job in the universe."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories included, and base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

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