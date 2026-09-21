Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Exclusive Gold Label Batman: Arkham City DC Multiverse Figure Revealed

The DC Multiverse is not ending just yet, as McFarlane is back with even more DC Comics figures including Bloody Arkham City Batman

Fans are getting very close to saying goodbye to the DC Multiverse, as McFarlane is saying goodbye to the license at the end of 2026. However, they have plenty of new Gold Label and Red Platinum releases heading our way before the end of the year. One of these is a brand-new Gold Label Batman that captures the artwork from the hit video game Batman: Arkham City. This new version of the Dark Knight captures the iconic video game cover art for Arkham City, showcasing a white, gray, and bloodied version of the Caped Crusader.

Arkham City Batman is nicely detailed and features a plastic cape, as well as a fun assortment of accessories, including a grenade launcher, Batarang, and Arkham City-inspired accessories. The unique bloodied deco on this figure will probably make it a highlight in any fan's growing collection, showcasing the dark, gritty depiction of this Batman. This Gold Label exclusive will be released in October, with pre-orders already live for $29.99

DC Multiverse Batman (Arkham City, Bloody) Gold Label

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne resolved to rid Gotham City of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave below Wayne Manor."

Incredibly detailed 7in scale figures based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes grapnel launcher, batarang, grenade and base

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Featured in Batman Arkham City cover look

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