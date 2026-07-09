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Exclusive KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger Plush Coming to SDCC 2026

Jazwares is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2026 with brand-new exclusives like the 12" Collector Edition Derpy Tiger plush

Article Summary Jazwares brings KPop Demon Hunters to SDCC 2026 with an exclusive 12-inch Collector Edition Derpy Tiger plush.

The KPop Demon Hunters Derpy Tiger features nebula-shimmer fur, fading sensor-activated lights, and wild mascot charm.

Exclusive accessories include Sussie Bird and an unstable potted plant, adding fun film-inspired details for fans.

The KPop Demon Hunters SDCC 2026 Derpy Tiger plush debuts at the Jazwares booth, then hits Jazwares Vault for $50.

The world of KPop Demon Hunters is getting even more collectible as Jazwares debuts one of their San Diego Comic Con 2026 exclusives. Witness the arrival of their Collector Edition Derpy Tiger plush that comes in at a whopping 12" tall. Inspired by the Netflix sensation, this wild and wonderfully chaotic character continues to be the film's cute and wild mascot, and Jazwaes was sure to capture that for SDCC 2026. Derpy Tiger captures the playful energy fans love with an ultra-plush "nebula-shimmer" fur exterior that gives the fan-favorite cat a truly unique look and feel, that will surely make him stand out in any KPop Demon Hunters collection.

This KPop Demon Hunters release is more than just a cute shelf piece, as Jazwares also brings some interactive features that add even more life to the character. Derpy Tiger will have sensor-activated interior lights that slowly fade, and it has a specially designed head that will allow Sussie Bird, who is also included, to perch on top. Of course, Jazwares was sure to include an unstable potted plant toy as well, which the Derpy Tiger might not like so much, but is a fun Easter Egg from the film. The KPop Demon Hunters Exclusive 12" Derpy Tiger will be offered directly at SDCC 2026, first followed by a limited release on Jazwares Vault for $50 while supplies last!

KPop Demon Hunters – 12" Collector Edition Derpy Tiger

"Inspired by the Netflix sensation, the Derpy Tiger brings chaos to life with sensor-activated, fading interior lights, an unstable tipping potted plant accessory, and a head perfectly shaped for Sussie Bird to sit on, all wrapped in an exclusive, ultra-plush "nebula-shimmer" fur."

Jazwares Booth (#3513) Schedule

Thursday, July 23 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances

Friday, July 24 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances 12:00-2:00 PM: tokidoki Signing Event with Creator Simone Legno 2:00-4:00 PM: Five Nights at Freddy's Character Appearance

Saturday, July 25 9:00 AM-12:00 PM: Miraculous Character Appearances 11:00 AM-1:00 PM: Miraculous Meet & Greet + Signings with Cristina Vee 2:00-4:00 PM: Five Nights at Freddy's Character Appearance



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