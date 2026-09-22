Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, x-men

Exclusive Marvel Legends X-Men Cypher Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro debuts a Target-exclusive Marvel Legends Cypher (New Mutants) retro X-Men figure — available for pre-order at Target and expected in October 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Target-exclusive Marvel Legends X-Men Cypher figure, debuting in retro-inspired packaging.

The X-Men’s Cypher channels his classic New Mutants black-and-yellow look with premium detail and articulation.

Marvel Legends Cypher includes alternate hands and his signature sword, spotlighting Doug Ramsey’s comic roots.

Target pre-orders are live now for the exclusive X-Men Cypher figure, priced at $27.99 with an October 2026 release.

Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Target-exclusive retro Marvel Legends X-Men figure. Get ready to add Cypher, a.k.a. Doug Ramsey, to your growing X-Men collection with a brand-new New Mutants-inspired figure. Doug Ramsey first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1983 with New Mutants #13. He was created by Chris Claremont and artist Sal Buscema, and is a mutant who can understand and translate virtually any form of communication. Not only can he understand human languages, but he can also understand computer code, alien languages, body language and gestures, and so much more.

Cypher played a big role during the Krakoa era of Marvel Comics' X-Men, and now he comes to life with a brand-new Target-exclusive figure. He is depicted in his classic black-and-yellow New Mutants outfit and will come with a variety of hands, as well as his signature sword. He is featured in retro-inspired X-Men card-back Marvel Legends packaging and is priced at $27.99. Pre-orders are already live exclusively on Target, with an expected October 2026 release. Be on the lookout for more Target Exclusives coming soon from Hasbro, like the Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home (Final Swing Suit).

Marvel Legends Series X-Men's Cypher (New Mutants)

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This Hasbro Marvel Legends Retro X-Men action figure is detailed to look like Cypher (New Mutants) from Marvel's X-Men and Marvel Comics. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Marvel Legends Cypher (New Mutants) and other collectible Marvel action figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

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