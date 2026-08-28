Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, marvel, spider-man

Exclusive Spider-Man (Homemade Suit) Arrives from HONŌ STUDIO

HONŌ STUDIO has just revealed a new 1/6 scale Spider-Man (Homemade Suit Blue Version) inspired by the hit Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Article Summary HONŌ STUDIO unveils a 1/6 Spider-Man Homemade Suit Blue Version inspired by Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

This Sideshow exclusive Spider-Man figure is limited to just 300 pieces, making it a standout Marvel collectible.

The Spider-Man release includes swappable hands, interchangeable eye pieces, web gear, a backpack, and display base.

Pre-orders are live now for $210, with the limited-edition Spider-Man figure scheduled to arrive in December 2026.

Get ready to swing into action as HONŌ STUDIO is back with a brand-new 1/6 scale Spider-Man figure. This new figure will bring the design from the hit Disney+ series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life. As seen in the opening sequence of the new cartoon, Peter is featured in his homemade suit in a variety of colors. Now, HONŌ STUDIO is bringing this homemade Spider-Man blue suit to life as a very limited Sideshow exclusive release. Coming in at only 300 pieces, this impressive Spider-Man is packed with incredible detail, a finely tailored outfit, and an exclusive all-blue deco.

Peter is equipped with several swappable hands, a pair of soft eyes with effects, and a backpack. A lot of detail went into this figure, from his web shooters to the cord that showcases the web canister on his back. This HONŌ STUDIO Homemade Suit Blue Version will also come with a themed display base that can hold your very own comic book. Pre-orders for this limited-edition Sideshow Collectibles exclusive Spider-Man figure are already live for $210, and he is set to release in December 2026.

HONŌ STUDIO – 1/6 Spider-Man (Homemade Suit Blue Version)

"HONŌ STUDIO unveils an extraordinary homage to comic book history with the 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫–𝐌𝐚𝐧 (𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧) 𝟏/𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞! Flashing briefly in the opening sequence of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man', Peter Parker makes a surprise appearance swinging across the skyline in bold, monochromatic homemade suits. While classic Spidey suits are traditionally dominated by red, this exclusive release boldly captures the all-blue monochrome edition, like a visual tribute to vintage comic color-separation plates."

"Offering a striking departure from standard Spidey releases, this ultra-rare collectible is officially released as a 𝑺𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒘 𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆, 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 300 𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒄𝒆𝒔." The ensemble showcases an all-blue fabric foundation layered beneath a stylish blue track suit set, accented by a striking chest emblem, custom cuff detailing, and urban athletic gear. The mask is accompanied by two sets of interchangeable white eye lenses to capture Peter's focused determination behind the full-face hood."

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