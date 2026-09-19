Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6 Figure Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys returns with a brand-new, limited 1/6-scale Final Swing Suit Deluxe figure inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hot Toys is back with a brand-new Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6-scale promotional release. For fans who missed the previous Movie Promo Edition, Peter Parker is now back with a brand-new and updated No Way Home Deluxe Version release. Coming in at only 3,500 pieces, this Hot Toys exclusive will come with some brand-new accessories to help bring that Final Swing Suit to life. On top of that, Hot Toys has revealed that Peter Parker will have a new, upgraded body that better showcases Tom Holland's physique in the final suit.

Additional accessories for Spidey will include an unmasked Peter Parker head, four interchangeable eyepieces, web effects, and a variety of hands. The Deluxe Version will come with a nice set of additional accessories, including a coffee cup, a letter to MJ, and a snowy New York City diorama base with posters. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans can RSVP for this Final Swing Deluxe Version of Spider-Man right now on Sideshow Collectibles.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – (Final Swing Suit Deluxe)

"Following the sensational theatrical run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the worldwide frenzy for Marvel's beloved web-slinger has reached unprecedented heights. A few months ago, the release of the exclusive 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Final Swing Suit) Collectible Figure (Movie Promo Edition) inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home sparked a passionate response from collectors across the globe."

"The Deluxe Version exclusively includes deeply emotional storytelling accessories pulled straight from Peter's journey: his takeaway coffee cup and his heartfelt handwritten letter to MJ. This version also includes a snowy brick wall-themed diorama figure base, featuring a brick wall with snow detailing, a utility ladder, and decorative graphic posters — creating an immersive winter New York atmosphere to stage Peter's high-flying leaps."

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