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Exclusive Star Wars Retro Cardboard Display Set Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed a Star Wars Retro Episode IV 3-pack — a Target-exclusive Retro Collection set arriving in Spring 2027.

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a Star Wars Retro Collection A New Hope 3-pack with C-3PO, R2-D2, and a Death Squad Commander.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figures use classic Kenner-inspired sculpting and deco, plus a blaster for the commander.

A vintage-style cardboard display recreates the Kenner Early Bird on-shelf placeholder with retro blister cards and box.

The exclusive Star Wars Retro Episode IV set launches at Target in Spring 2027, with more retro exclusives also teased.

Hasbro is taking Star Wars collectors on a trip back to 1978 with a nostalgic new Retro Collection release inspired by the original Kenner Early Bird packaging. Celebrating the early days of Star Wars action figures, this special A New Hope 3-pack brings See-Threepio (C-3PO), Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2), and a Death Squad Commander together for a vintage-inspired release. Standing at 3.75 inches tall, all three figures feature classic Kenner-inspired designs and deco that capture the look of the original 1970s and 1980s toys. The Death Squad Commander also includes a blaster accessory, while collectors can display the trio alongside their existing Star Wars figures and vehicles.

The biggest highlight is the included cardboard display backdrop, recreating the original Kenner on-shelf Star Wars placeholder packaging that accompanied the famous Early Bird Certificate promotion. Individual collectible blister cards and an outer box featuring classic Kenner branding complete this nostalgic package. This set is perfect for showcasing your other Star Wars Retro figures, creating the ultimate display of nostalgia in any collection. The Star Wars Retro Episode IV 3-pack will be available exclusively at Target in Spring 2027. Be on the lookout for more exclusive retro sets dropping around then, like the Jawa & Tusken Raider 2-Pack.

Star Wars Retro Figure Set with Cardboard Display (Exclusive)

"The STAR WARS RETRO line features detailing and design calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s figures. For Kenner's release of the first action figures with 1977's A NEW HOPE , fans could purchase and mail in an "early bird certificate" to receive their figures beginning in early 1978. On shelf, Kenner sold the outer box placeholder which included the certificate and a cardboard backdrop."

"Inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE , this Retro 3.75-inch-scale 3-pack See-Threepio (C-3PO), Artoo-Detoo (R2- D2), and Death Squad Commander figures. Display your figures with the included backdrop based on the original Kenner on-shelf placeholder packaging. Featuring deco and design calling back to the original Kenner figures, these figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Pose out the Death Squad Commander with the included blaster accessory."

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