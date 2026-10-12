Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Exclusive Star Wars: TBS Dewback & Sandtrooper 2-Pack Revealed

Clear off some shelf space as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new selection of Star Wars figures at New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a Star Wars: The Black Series Dewback and Sandtrooper 2-pack inspired by A New Hope at NYCC 2026.

The articulated dewback features movable feet, tail, and jaw, giving the iconic Tatooine creature standout display value.

The weathered Sandtrooper includes a saddle-ready fit plus blaster, shock staff, and jetpack for film-inspired posing.

This Walmart-exclusive dewback set is up for preorder now at $75 ahead of a January 2027 release for collectors.

It is time to return to Tatooine once again, as Hasbro has unveiled a brand-new Star Wars: The Black Series 2-pack. Inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, this new 6-inch figure set brings the Imperial Sandtrooper and his trusty steed, the Dewback, to life. This iconic Star Wars creature has appeared in numerous toys over the years, and now that tradition continues with an impressive new articulated figure featuring movable feet, a tail, and a jaw.

The Sandtrooper features the necessary weathered details and can ride atop the Dewback's saddle. Impressive film-inspired details are showcased throughout this release, which also includes a blaster, a shock staff, and a jetpack accessory. It is always nice to see Star Wars creatures stepping into the spotlight once again, and an iconic creature like the Dewback deserves a place in your Star Wars collection. The Star Wars: The Black Series Sandtrooper and Dewback 2-pack is a Walmart exclusive. Preorders are already live for $75, with a January 2027 release.

Star Wars Black Series – Dewback & Sandtrooper

"The Star Wars Black Series line includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, series, and more. These Black Series Star Wars action figures from Hasbro are detailed to look like a Dewback and a Sandtrooper from Star Wars: A New Hope."

CELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF EPISODE IV: This Star Wars™ 6 inch action figure set is inspired by the original trilogy — a great gift for fans ages 4 and up

CREATURE ARTICULATION: Display the dewback figure with the articulated tail, feet, and jaw. Trooper figure can be posed on the saddle

PREMIUM FIGURE DESIGN IN 6-INCH SCALE (15 CM): Includes film-inspired sculpt and deco, plus multiple articulation points for poseability

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