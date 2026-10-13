Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Exclusive Transformers Retro G1-Inspired Decepticon Exhaust Revealed

Walmart-exclusive Retro G1-inspired Transformers figure brings Decepticon Exhaust back — a 5.2-inch collector toy that converts to a race car in 18 steps and is available for preorder.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Walmart-exclusive Transformers Retro G1 Decepticon Exhaust with vintage packaging and tech specs.

Inspired by the Diaclone-era Wheeljack-style design, Exhaust returns with his signature red-and-white race car look.

The 5.2-inch Transformers figure converts from robot to sports car in 18 steps and includes a shoulder launcher.

Transformers collectors can pre-order Retro G1 Decepticon Exhaust now for $27.97 ahead of its April 2027 release.

A new Walmart exclusive is bringing a classic-inspired Decepticon back into the spotlight with the Retro G1 Decepticon Exhaust figure. Similar to the Bugbite G1 release, Exhaust also originates from the era of pre-Transformers with a Diaclone toy design that resembled Wheeljack. However, he had a different head sculpt and a red-and-white racing livery inspired by Marlboro-sponsored race cars. Takara Tomy would later give the design the name Exhaust and would establish him as a Decepticon.

Now, Exhaust is ready for action once more with a new collection of items that are based on the original Generation 1 era of Transformers. This Decepticon comes in at 5.2 inches tall and converts between his signature robot mode nd race car mode in just 18 steps. AS this is a G1 Retro Transformers release, Exhaust will feature vintage-inspired packaging and classic G1-style tech specs, giving a throwback to new and old school collectors. This Walmart exclusive Transformers release is already live for pre-order for $27.97, and it is expected to release in April 2027.

Transformers Retro G1-Inspired Decepticon Exhaust

"Add some nostalgia to your Transformers collection with the Retro G1 Decepticon Exhaust figure. Toy converts from 5.2-inch (13.2 cm) robot to sports car in 18 steps and comes with an attachable shoulder launcher accessory. Retro-style packaging features a vintage-inspired design and clip-and-save tech specs for figure. Look for more Retro G1 Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters to create a lineup that is – More Than Meets the Eye."

5.2-INCH RETRO-INSPIRED DECEPTICON EXHAUST: Collectible Transformers toy with G1-inspired packaging design. Figure is 5.2 inches (13.2 cm) in robot mode

CHANGE FROM ROBOT TO RACE CAR: Convert between modes in 18 steps

VINTAGE-INSPIRED BLASTER ACCESSORY: Shoulder launcher accessory can attach to Transformers figure in both modes

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