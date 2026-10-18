Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Exclusive Ultra Street Fighter II Player 2 Zangief Enters the Arena

Get ready for a new Ultra Street Fighter II figure from Jada Toys: an exclusive Player 2 Zangief variant available for pre-order at BigBadToyStore.

Article Summary Jada Toys reveals an exclusive Ultra Street Fighter II Player 2 Zangief figure, bringing the Red Cyclone back in style.

The Street Fighter villain gets a new Player 2 color scheme with two swappable heads, extra hands, and move effects.

This BigBadToyStore exclusive Street Fighter collectible features Jada Toys’ arcade-inspired packaging and 1:12 scale detail.

Pre-orders for the Ultra Street Fighter II Zangief Player 2 figure are live now for $34.99 with a Q4 2026 release.

Street Fighter is back in the spotlight as the new live-action film finally hits theaters. Despite new movie-accurate action figures being released by Hasbro, Jada Toys continues to bring the hit Capcom video game to life with its own collection of 6-inch action figures. A brand-new set of Player 2 exclusive figures is on the way, including the return of Zangief. Zangief first debuted in Street Fighter II: The World Warrior back in 1991. He is a professional wrestler from the Soviet Union, and his signature grappling-focused fighting style can easily put any opponent into submission.

This legendary warrior now returns with a brand-new BigBadToyStore-exclusive Player 2 variant figure. The Player 2 version features a brand-new color scheme and comes with two swappable heads and a variety of swappable hands, including special-move effects. Jada Toys continues its impressive arcade-style packaging for this release, and pre-orders are already live on BigBadToyStore for $34.99, with a Q4 2026 release date.

Ultra Street Fighter II Zangief (Player 2 Ver.) Exclusive

"Step into the ring with the Ultra Street Fighter II Zangief Player Two 1:12 Scale Action Figure from Jada Toys! The legendary Russian wrestler known as the Red Cyclone storms into your collection, bringing unmatched strength, iron will, and bone-crushing grappling power. Zangief fights with pride and resilience, using his massive physique and wrestling mastery to dominate any opponent who dares step into his path."

"Zangief is known for his devastating close-range attacks and iconic spinning techniques, including the legendary Spinning Piledriver, Double Lariat, and his signature Banishing Flat. This 1:12 scale figure captures his towering build, rugged features, and unmistakable look, from his mohawk and beard to his battle-hardened physique. Whether you're recreating intense matches or showcasing his raw power, Zangief is a force to be reckoned with."

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