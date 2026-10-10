Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, teenage mutant ninja turtles, usagi yojimbo

Exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Autumn Edition Set Debuts from NECA

NECA reveals exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector Set with an Autumn Edition that is a real treat

Article Summary NECA debuts an exclusive Usagi Yojimbo x TMNT Leonardo Autumn Edition set at Walmart Collector Con for $150.

Limited to 500 pieces, the Usagi Yojimbo collector set is the Autumn release in a four-season series.

Usagi Yojimbo and Leonardo feature black-and-white manga-inspired deco, plus extra heads, hands, katanas, and Tokage.

Autumn bonuses include a furoshiki wrap, coin, art print, Hanafuda cards, wax-sealed envelope, and chase card.

Walmart Collector Con is bringing collectors another exclusive release with NECA's new Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 7" Scale Action Figures Collector Set Autumn Edition. Priced at $150, this special set is limited to just 500 pieces as part of a four-season collection. Produced by Dogu Publishing in collaboration with NECA, the figures are based on the work of legendary Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai. Both Usagi and Leonardo feature a unique black-and-white design inspired by traditional manga artwork.

Each 7-inch figure includes interchangeable heads and hands, along with their signature katanas. Usagi also comes with his companion, Tokage. The Autumn Edition includes several additional collectibles, including an autumn-themed furoshiki wrap, a collectible coin, an exclusive 5×7 art print, Hanafuda cards, and a wax-sealed collector envelope. Collectors will also have a chance to find a randomly inserted Leo Hanafuda chase card, adding another surprise to this limited release. The Usagi Yojimbo x Leonardo Autumn Edition is available exclusively through Walmart for $150, while supplies last.

Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle – Autumn Edition – $150

"This limited edition Usagi Yojimbo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo 7″ Scale Action Figures Collector Set is an Autumn Edition, one of only 500 sets in the four-season collection. Produced by Dogu Publishing and based on the work of legendary artist Stan Sakai, this set features official NECA Usagi Yojimbo and Leonardo figures with a unique black-and-white treatment, paying homage to traditional manga."

"Each figure comes with interchangeable heads and hands, their signature katanas, and Usagi's pet Tokage. The set also includes an Autumn-themed furoshiki wrap, a collectible coin, an exclusive 5×7 art print, Hanafuda cards, and a wax-sealed collector envelope, all presented in collector-friendly window box packaging. There is also an opportunity to find a randomly inserted Leo Hanafuda chase card."

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