Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: the rock, wwe

Exclusive WWE Elite Collection Fanny Pack The Rock Figure Revealed

Expand your WWE Elite Collection with a new The Rock figure that returns him to the 1990s with his turtleneck and fanny pack.

Article Summary Mattel reveals a Walmart Collector Con 2026 exclusive WWE Elite Collection The Rock figure inspired by his iconic 90s look.

The Rock figure features a black turtleneck, silver chain, full hair, removable fanny pack, and TrueFX detailing.

With 25 points of articulation, swappable hands, and an alternate face, The Rock is built for display and posing.

The WWE Elite Collection The Rock fanny pack figure drops July 23 at 10 AM EST on Walmart Collector Con for $26.97.

Mattel is giving WWE fans a throwback with their latest Walmart Collector Con 2026 exclusive. The online convention brings together a wide assortment of limited-edition collectibles available for pre-order. Mattel is adding a new WWE Elite Collection figure featuring The Rock returning to the 1990s with his iconic turtleneck and fanny pack look. Standing at 6 inches tall, The Rock figure features 25 points of articulation and highly detailed sculpting with Mattel's TrueFX technology.

The Rock includes a black turtleneck, a full head of hair, a silver chain, and a removable fanny pack. The outfit was famously recreated by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for Halloween several years ago, and Mattel has also captured the look with a modern head sculpt. The WWE Elite Collection The Rock figure will be available July 23 at 10 AM EST through the Walmart Collector Con website for $26.97. Be on the lookout for more Walmart Collector Con 2026 exclusives dropping like Power Rangers Gold Zeo Ranger, Marvel Legends Doctor Doom, and more.

WWE Elite Collection The Rock (Fanny Pack) Collectible Set

"This retro Dwayne Johnson WWE Elite Collection action figure perfectly captures "The Rock" in all his Nineties bling. Designed in 6-inch scale, young Dwayne rocks a fanny pack along with deluxe 25 point articulation, TrueFX detailing, and includes swappable hands and face. Can you smell what The Rock is cookin'? Colors and decorations may vary."

WWE Top Picks Elite Collection action figures bring WWE Superstars to life in 6-inch scale!

Nineties version of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson comes with a fanny pack, swappable hands and face for multiple play and display looks!

Recreate signature moves and capture dynamic poses with 25 points of articulation!

Highly detailed TrueFX technology creates life-like facial features and adds to the collectability!

Figure details include a silver chain, black turtleneck, and a full head of hair!

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