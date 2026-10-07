Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Batman, lego

Expand Your Batcave with LEGO's Arkham Batman Batmobile

Bring Batman's iconic ride to life with LEGO's Arkham Batman Batmobile, inspired by Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham games.

Article Summary LEGO’s Batman Arkham Asylum Batmobile is the first building set inspired by Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham games.

The 317-piece Batman Batmobile recreates the armored in-game design with functional suspension and display appeal.

An Arkham-inspired Batman minifigure fits in the cockpit, and a removable rear panel hides a useful storage compartment.

Priced at $29.99, the Batman LEGO set launches in January 2027 and includes a bonus game unlock for LEGO Batman fans.

For Batman fans, the Batmobile has always been more than just a car. Across comics, television, film, and video games, it has continually evolved alongside the Dark Knight himself, and the heavily armored version from Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham games remains one of the most distinctive interpretations. LEGO is finally bringing that design into brick form with the Arkham Batman Batmobile, marking the first LEGO set based on the Arkham games.

The 317-piece model captures the vehicle's tank-like appearance while adding some surprisingly useful play features, including a functional suspension that lets the Batmobile tackle rough terrain. The cockpit seats an included Arkham-inspired Batman minifigure, while a removable rear panel reveals a hidden storage compartment. There is also a digital connection to the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight game, where builders can redeem a Golden Red Brick for an in-game gold effect. Pre-orders are not live on the LEGO Store just yet, but it is priced at $29.99 with a January 2027 release.

LEGO DC Comics – Arkham Batman Batmobile

"Blast into intense pursuits with this collectible LEGO® DC Arkham Batman™ Batmobile™ building set for kids ages 9 and up and put the armored car in park to display during breaks from the fast-paced fun. Complete the immersive, challenging build, then place the Batman minifigure in the cockpit and go wherever your mission takes you, even tackling rough terrain with the car's functional suspension."

"Use the LEGO Builder app to empower kids to tackle builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master builds independently. Set contains 317 pieces. Bonus digital unlockable feature: Redeem the Golden Red Brick to add a gold effect to your characters and vehicles in the video game LEGO Batman™: Legacy of the Dark Knight."

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