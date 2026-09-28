Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Expand Your Mortal Kombat 1/10 Statue Collection with Shang Tsung

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including a new Mortal Kombat release

Article Summary Iron Studios expands its Mortal Kombat 1/10 Art Scale line with a new Shang Tsung statue based on the classic game.

The iconic sorcerer is recreated at 10.4 inches tall with hand-painted detail and a display fueled by dark magic.

Shang Tsung’s soul-stealing powers take center stage, capturing the villain’s supernatural presence from Mortal Kombat.

Mortal Kombat collectors can pre-order Shang Tsung now for $249 ahead of a Q3 2027 release, joining other fighters.

It is time to return to the deadly world of Mortal Kombat as another iconic fighting-game character comes to life with a brand-new 1/10 statue from Iron Studios. We have seen a nice variety of iconic fighters coming to life in this line, including Reptile, Scorpion, Raiden, and, of course, Sub-Zero. It is now time to bring the mysterious sorcerer from the first Mortal Kombat game to life as Shang Tsung comes to life in this latest release. Shang Tsung is more than your average fighter, as he possesses supernatural powers and has the ability to transform into other fighters.

This deadly villain is now coming to life as an impressive 10.4-inch-tall statue, hand-painted, packed with detail, and showcasing a fun, power-hungry display. Shang Tsung is depicted after the classic fighting game, as he sucks the life energy from his latest victim, fueling his dark magical powers. Mortal Kombat fans will surely want to add this deadly villain to their growing 1/10 Art Scale collection, and pre-orders are already live for $249, with a Q3 2027 release date. Be on the lookout for other iconic Mortal Kombat 1/10-scale statues from Iron Studios, including unique releases like Jade, Mileena, and, of course, Johnny Cage.

Shang Tsung – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"The nefarious sorcerer and master of souls from Outworld brings his full aura of villainy and sorcery to an impressive sculpture! The Shang Tsung Statue – Mortal Kombat – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios depicts the tournament host in his classic, sovereign version, ready to steal the life force of Earthrealm's unsuspecting warriors. His Eastern attire, filled with refined embroidery and textures, comes to life with flawless paintwork, while his calculating expression and hands ready to channel dark magic accurately convey the essence of the fighting franchise's arch-nemesis."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!