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Explore the Galaxy with Disney's Exclusive Captain EO Fuzzball Plush 

Get ready for some pure fun — a set of exclusives arrived online and in Disney Parks for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

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Article Summary

  • Disney revives Captain EO with an exclusive Fuzzball plush released for D23 and now available online and in parks.
  • The Captain EO collectible celebrates the film’s 40th anniversary and spotlights the beloved alien sidekick Fuzzball.
  • This 11.5-inch Captain EO Fuzzball plush features a soft body, plastic tail and wings, plus chirping sound effects.
  • Captain EO fans can add a poseable, freestanding Disney Parks exclusive to their collection or gift it to new fans.

D23 has already come and gone, but with it came a nice variety of exclusive collectibles that have arrived online and in Disney parks. One of these brings back a classic 1986 program with Captain EO, which starred Michael Jackson and premiered at Disney theme parks back in the '80s. Captain EO was a fun and unique experience that has stayed in the hearts of dedicated fans ever since. The program followed Captain EO and his crew as they visited a strange world ruled by the devious Supreme Leader, where they had to use music and performance to save it.

One of the crew members was Fuzzball, a very unusual alien crew member who had recently stepped into the Star Wars universe. Back in 2024, Disney+ debuted Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Fuzzball made a unique cameo as the kids arrived on a strange new planet. Disney is now giving fans the ability to bring home their very own Fuzzball as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney's Captain EO. A new 11.5-inch-tall plush of Fuzzball has been created for Disney Parks and features a plastic tail and wings, a soft body, and button-activated sounds. Keep an eye out for Fuzzball returning to Disney Parks right now, and be sure to check out Disney for other online D23 exclusives.

Fuzzball Plush: Captain EO – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

"Captain EO's beloved sidekick is reappearing as an interactive plush in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. This creature of wonder is a nostalgic reminder and features chirping sounds when you squeeze his head. Display the cuddly alien in your Captain EO collection or give him as a gift to fans in the making."

Magic in the details

  • Features plastic tail and wings
  • Squeeze the head to activate chirping sounds
  • Sculpted features
  • Poseable
  • Soft body
  • Freestanding
  • Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Disney's Captain EO (1986)

The bare necessities

  • For children ages 3 and up
  • TPE / POM / PVC / PA / polyester
  • Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included
  • Approx. 11 1/2" H x 10 1/2" W
  • Imported

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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