Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars
Explore the Galaxy with Disney's Exclusive Captain EO Fuzzball Plush
Get ready for some pure fun — a set of exclusives arrived online and in Disney Parks for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Article Summary
- Disney revives Captain EO with an exclusive Fuzzball plush released for D23 and now available online and in parks.
- The Captain EO collectible celebrates the film’s 40th anniversary and spotlights the beloved alien sidekick Fuzzball.
- This 11.5-inch Captain EO Fuzzball plush features a soft body, plastic tail and wings, plus chirping sound effects.
- Captain EO fans can add a poseable, freestanding Disney Parks exclusive to their collection or gift it to new fans.
D23 has already come and gone, but with it came a nice variety of exclusive collectibles that have arrived online and in Disney parks. One of these brings back a classic 1986 program with Captain EO, which starred Michael Jackson and premiered at Disney theme parks back in the '80s. Captain EO was a fun and unique experience that has stayed in the hearts of dedicated fans ever since. The program followed Captain EO and his crew as they visited a strange world ruled by the devious Supreme Leader, where they had to use music and performance to save it.
One of the crew members was Fuzzball, a very unusual alien crew member who had recently stepped into the Star Wars universe. Back in 2024, Disney+ debuted Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Fuzzball made a unique cameo as the kids arrived on a strange new planet. Disney is now giving fans the ability to bring home their very own Fuzzball as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney's Captain EO. A new 11.5-inch-tall plush of Fuzzball has been created for Disney Parks and features a plastic tail and wings, a soft body, and button-activated sounds. Keep an eye out for Fuzzball returning to Disney Parks right now, and be sure to check out Disney for other online D23 exclusives.
Fuzzball Plush: Captain EO – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
"Captain EO's beloved sidekick is reappearing as an interactive plush in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. This creature of wonder is a nostalgic reminder and features chirping sounds when you squeeze his head. Display the cuddly alien in your Captain EO collection or give him as a gift to fans in the making."
Magic in the details
- Features plastic tail and wings
- Squeeze the head to activate chirping sounds
- Sculpted features
- Poseable
- Soft body
- Freestanding
- Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Disney's Captain EO (1986)
The bare necessities
- For children ages 3 and up
- TPE / POM / PVC / PA / polyester
- Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included
- Approx. 11 1/2" H x 10 1/2" W
- Imported