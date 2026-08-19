Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, star wars

Explore the Galaxy with Disney's Exclusive Captain EO Fuzzball Plush

Get ready for some pure fun — a set of exclusives arrived online and in Disney Parks for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Article Summary Disney revives Captain EO with an exclusive Fuzzball plush released for D23 and now available online and in parks.

The Captain EO collectible celebrates the film’s 40th anniversary and spotlights the beloved alien sidekick Fuzzball.

This 11.5-inch Captain EO Fuzzball plush features a soft body, plastic tail and wings, plus chirping sound effects.

Captain EO fans can add a poseable, freestanding Disney Parks exclusive to their collection or gift it to new fans.

D23 has already come and gone, but with it came a nice variety of exclusive collectibles that have arrived online and in Disney parks. One of these brings back a classic 1986 program with Captain EO, which starred Michael Jackson and premiered at Disney theme parks back in the '80s. Captain EO was a fun and unique experience that has stayed in the hearts of dedicated fans ever since. The program followed Captain EO and his crew as they visited a strange world ruled by the devious Supreme Leader, where they had to use music and performance to save it.

One of the crew members was Fuzzball, a very unusual alien crew member who had recently stepped into the Star Wars universe. Back in 2024, Disney+ debuted Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Fuzzball made a unique cameo as the kids arrived on a strange new planet. Disney is now giving fans the ability to bring home their very own Fuzzball as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of Disney's Captain EO. A new 11.5-inch-tall plush of Fuzzball has been created for Disney Parks and features a plastic tail and wings, a soft body, and button-activated sounds. Keep an eye out for Fuzzball returning to Disney Parks right now, and be sure to check out Disney for other online D23 exclusives.

Fuzzball Plush: Captain EO – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

"Captain EO's beloved sidekick is reappearing as an interactive plush in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. This creature of wonder is a nostalgic reminder and features chirping sounds when you squeeze his head. Display the cuddly alien in your Captain EO collection or give him as a gift to fans in the making."

Magic in the details

Features plastic tail and wings

Squeeze the head to activate chirping sounds

Sculpted features

Poseable

Soft body

Freestanding

Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Disney's Captain EO (1986)

The bare necessities

For children ages 3 and up

TPE / POM / PVC / PA / polyester

Requires 3 x AG13 button cell batteries, included

Approx. 11 1/2" H x 10 1/2" W

Imported

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