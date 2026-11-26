Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll Drive LEGO's Aston Martin F1 Set

LEGO Speed Champions brings Aston Martin’s 2026 AMR26 to life with 199 pieces and Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll driver minifigures

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions launches the Aston Martin Aramco AMR26, bringing the 2026 Formula 1 car to brick-built life.

The 199-piece Formula 1 set features Aston Martin’s green livery, sponsor details, and 2026 F1 regulation updates.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll join the set as minifigures with personalized helmets and interchangeable driver numbers.

Priced at $29.99, the Aston Martin AMR26 LEGO Formula 1 set is scheduled to race onto shelves March 1, 2027.

New Speed Champions sets are racing into action from LEGO as they step into the real world of Formula 1. Collectors and fans can now build iconic cars and bring home some famous racers with brand-new sets. Aston Martin is ready to hit the Formula 1 grid as LEGO Speed Champions introduces the BWT Aston Martin Aramco AMR26! Leading the team into the 2026 season are Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. Alonso is a two-time World Champion who made his mark with Renault before becoming one of the sport's most experienced and recognizable drivers. Stroll, meanwhile, made his F1 debut in 2017 and has earned multiple podium finishes throughout his career.

Now, LEGO recreates the AMR26 with Aston Martin's signature green livery design in only 199 pieces. Each race car measures 7.8" long and 1.8" tall and features sponsor details and special LEGO elements designed in accordance with the 2026 F1 regulations. To top it all off, LEGO has included brand new minifigures for this set, with Alonso and Stroll getting bricktified. They will have personalized helmets, along with driver number stickers so fans can choose who takes the cockpit. The LEGO Speed Champions Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 F1 Race Car is available for $29.99, with an expected March 1, 2027 release at LEGO.

Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 F1® Race Car

"Capture the streamlined elegance and latent power of the Aston Martin Aramco AMR26 F1® race car with this building kit. Recreate the team's vehicle using specially created LEGO® elements to satisfy 2026 F1 regulations, including a redesigned wishbone and a halo for driver safety. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history, racing with one of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures."

"Choose either Fernando Alonso or Lance Stroll and attach the chosen driver's number to the car. Put on their personalized helmet, help them into cockpit, and they're good to go. This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and striking room decor. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 199 pieces."

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