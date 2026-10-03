Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, tmnt

Foot Soldiers March Into Action with Mezco Toyz's TMNT Army Set

Mezco Toyz expands its TMNT Cartoon One:12 Collective lineup with the Foot Soldiers Army Builder Set 3-Pack

Article Summary Mezco Toyz expands its TMNT Cartoon One:12 Collective line with a Foot Soldiers Army Builder Set 3-Pack.

Each TMNT Foot Soldier features 30 points of articulation, cloth costumes, updated bodies, and 8 swap hands.

The Mezco TMNT set packs a huge ninja arsenal, including shuriken, ninjato, naginata, rope dart, and more.

Priced at $225, the exclusive TMNT Foot Soldiers 3-pack is on the Mezco Toyz site now with a waitlist open.

The Foot Clan is growing, as Mezco Toyz brings the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon villains to the One:12 Collective line with the all-new Foot Soldiers Army Builder Set. Priced at $225, the set gives TMNT fans not one, but three One:12 Collective Foot Soldiers, each featuring 30 points of articulation for plenty of posing possibilities. Inspired directly by the iconic 1980s animated series, the figures feature their signature Foot Clan masks, newly updated bodies, cloth outfits, and eight interchangeable hands for added display options.

Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Clan figure includes an impressive selection of weapons, including shuriken, a shinobigatana, kogatana, Turtle Shell Biter, ninjato, kunai roped dart, sansetsukon, and more. To take the display even further, Mezco has included three Foot Clan-themed display bases, each equipped with an adjustable posing post. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Soldiers Army Builder Set will be available exclusively through Mezco Toyz Online. Fans looking to add these classic villains to their collection can join the waitlist right now.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Foot Soldiers Army Builder Set

"The ranks of the Foot Soldiers are about to get a lot more crowded. Straight out of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon world, the One:12 Collective Foot Soldiers arrive as a three-figure Army Builder Set, giving collectors an instant squad ready to take on the Turtles. Each Foot Soldier features a highly articulated body, tailored fabric costume, and a lineup of classic ninja weapons built for posing, display, and coordinated attacks."

"Every Foot Soldier includes eight interchangeable hands, allowing for a wide range of weapon-holding and action poses. Their arsenal includes twin tekko-kagi, tanto, kogatana, ninjato, shinobigatana, turtle shell biter, naginata, kunai rope dart, and sansetsukon, plus four shuriken for smaller-scale combat. A removable fabric cloak adds another layer to their signature cartoon-inspired look."

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