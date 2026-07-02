Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, NECA

Fortnite's Leatherface Slays in New NECA Fortnitemares Figure

NECA brings Fortnite’s Fortnitemares event to life with new 7-inch scale action figures featuring Leatherface, who is priced at $29.99.

Article Summary NECA expands its Fortnite Fortnitemares line with a 7-inch Leatherface figure based on his horror crossover skin.

The Fortnite Leatherface figure features an animated-style sculpt, interchangeable hands, chainsaw, and Prized Peel back bling.

NECA’s new Fortnite collectible also includes a code to unlock the Unpeel’d Wrap, adding extra in-game appeal for players.

Fortnite fans and horror collectors can pre-order Leatherface now for $29.99, with NECA planning a Q4 2026 release.

Even after all these years, Epic Games' hit battle royale title Fortnite continues to dominate the gaming world. Every new season introduces fresh gameplay mechanics, exciting collaborations, and plenty of new customization options to keep players coming back. One of the game's biggest annual traditions is Fortnitemares, the Halloween-themed event that transforms the island with spooky content and welcomes iconic horror characters into the game. One of the most memorable additions was Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Armed with his signature chainsaw, Leatherface brought a terrifying new weapon to the island, allowing players to tear through the battlefield in true slasher fashion. Now, NECA is bringing that terrifying crossover to life with the first wave of its brand-new Fortnitemares 7" scale action figure line.

Leatherface returns to the island to slay again with a new figure that feature his stylized Fortnite appearance with an animated-inspired sculpt that perfectly captures his in-game design. The slasher will include his signature chainsaw, interchangeable hands, and a themed back bling accessory, showing Peely as his latest victim. It's exciting to see more Fortnite collectibles arriving for collectors, especially with a fresh take on legendary horror icons. NECA has done a fantastic job translating Leatherface's unique in-game look into action figure form, making this a must-have release for both Fortnite players and horror collectors alike. Pre-orders are already live for $29.99, with the figure currently scheduled for a Q4 2026 release.

NECA – Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface (Fortnite)

"Inspired by the smash-hit video game Fortnite and the legendary Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, NECA presents one of horror's most iconic villains. Take control of Leatherface as he appears in Fortnite with this 7-inch scale action figure! Leatherface includes interchangeable hands and iconic in-game accessories: "Prized Peel" Back Bling (which magnetically attaches to the figure's back) and his infamous Chainsaw. Plus, it comes with a special code to unlock the Unpeel'd Wrap in Fortnite. This Fortnitemares figure is the perfect crossover collectible, bringing spooky vibes and battle-ready style to your shelf. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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