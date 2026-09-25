Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Four Horsemen Studios Unveils Cosmic Legions Dr. Zajjarii Figure

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with brand new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn with Dr. Thyxx Zajjarii, a brilliant cybernetics pioneer.

The Cosmic Legions Dr. Zajjarii figure includes two heads, extra hands, a blaster, tools, a backpack, and more.

A standout bonus in this Cosmic Legions release is the Crawler vehicle, complete with a chair for the scientist.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Dr. Zajjarii is up for preorder now at $59.99, with a Q3 2027 release planned.

Four Horsemen Studios continues to expand the Cosmic Legions universe with Mortal Thorn: Book One. A new wave of figures is here as chaos expands throughout the galaxy, including Dr. Thyxx Zajjarii. Considered one of the greatest minds in the universe when it comes to autonomous cybernetic technology, Dr. Zajjarii is the creator of the original ACUs, as seen in the Cosmic Legions toy line. This Doctor comes fully articulated and packed with accessories, including two alternate heads, extra hands, a blaster, a set of four tools, and a backpack. But the real highlight of this Cosmic Legions release is the included Crawler vehicle, complete with its own chair for Dr. Zajjarii.

Four Horsemen adding an addition like this helps to add even more personality to the figure. This will also give collectors another way to display the eccentric scientist as he travels around his laboratory or heads into battle with his robots. The Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Dr. Zajjarii is currently available for preorder for $59.99, with a Q3 2027 release. Be on the lookout for more releases in this wave, like Kyojii Rune, Globulon Krunn, and the army-building ACU-3.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Dr. Zajjarii Action Figure

"Considered the universe's top mind on the subject of autonomous cybernetic applications, Dr. Thyxx Zajjarii leads the institute that bears his name. Creator of the first generation of ACUs, Dr. Zajjarii was vocal in his opposition to the "advances" made for the second generation of his technology and the choices that led to the Mechroticon epidemic."

"Retreating to his labs after the second generation of ACU tech was banned across all 5 rings, Dr. Zajjarii became a recluse, working tirelessly on the third generation of Autonomous Construct Units in his belief that they would restore the good name of his institute."

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