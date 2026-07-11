Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Arcane, hot toys

Fractured Jinx Joins the Fight with New Hot Toys Arcane 1/6 Figure

Hot Toys is delivering a brand-new 1/6th-scale Fractured Jinx collectible from the hit series Arcane

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils the Arcane Fractured Jinx 1/6 figure, inspired by Jinx’s emotional Season 2 finale appearance.

Jinx features rolling eyeballs, two head sculpts, and a screen-accurate costume capturing her fractured Arcane look.

A seamless silicone upper body gives the Fractured Jinx figure a more realistic build while preserving articulation.

Hot Toys includes Jinx’s newly developed minigun, rocket, and firing effects; pre-orders are live now for $295.

It's time to return to the legendary world of League of Legends: Arcane as Hot Toys unveils a stunning new sixth-scale collectible. Inspired by the second season of the hit Netflix animated series, fans can now bring home the Fractured Jinx. Based on her appearance in the emotional season finale, Jinx is ready to stand alongside her sister as they face the forces threatening their survival. Hot Toys has faithfully recreated the fan-favorite character with incredible attention to detail, including rolling eyeballs, interchangeable hooded and non-hooded head sculpts, and a screen-accurate costume.

The company has also incorporated a seamless silicone upper body, delivering a more realistic appearance while maintaining impressive articulation. Naturally, no Jinx collectible would be complete without her signature minigun, which has been newly developed for this release and includes an attachable rocket along with firing effect accessories to recreate some of her explosive moments from the series. The Arcane Fractured Jinx sixth-scale figure is already available for pre-order through Sideshow Collectibles for $295 and is currently expected to arrive in March 2027.

Arcane – Fractured Jinx 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"The highly acclaimed second season of the animated series Arcane has taken fans on an emotional rollercoaster, showcasing Jinx in her most chaotic, unpredictable, and heartbreakingly raw state yet. Embracing her inner turmoil, her striking "Fractured" look perfectly captures the grunge and neon-soaked energy of Zaun."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Fractured Jinx Collectible Figure. The figure features two finely crafted head sculpts, both equipped with separate rolling eyeballs to recreate her signature manic gaze. Fans can choose between a smiling head sculpt showcasing her sculpted light blue asymmetrical pixie with long side bang hairstyle, and a hooded head sculpt featuring a determined expression for dynamic display options."

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