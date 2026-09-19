Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: dejah thoris, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Debuts New ICON Collectibles Dejah Thoris Figure

The Princess of Mars, Dejah Thoris is coming to life as part of Frazetta Girls growing 6” ICON Collectibles action figure line

Article Summary Frazetta Girls unveils a new Dejah Thoris 1:12 action figure, bringing the Princess of Mars to life in ICON Collectibles form.

The Dejah Thoris figure features 30 points of articulation, interchangeable portraits, hairstyles, hands, and removable jewelry.

Accessories include pistols, a sarong, and a Thark Warrior display base inspired by Frank Frazetta’s iconic Dejah Thoris art.

Dejah Thoris pre-orders are live now through Frazetta Girls for $70, joining the growing Frazetta Universe ICON line.

Over the past year, Frazetta Girls have been digging into the One:12-scale figure collectible game by bringing some of Frank Frazetta's iconic paintings and drawings to life. They are now returning to space as the Princess of Mars herself, Dejah Thoris, is ready to spice up your collection. The legendary character, created by Edgar Rice Burroughs, has now been brought to life from the world of John Carter in glorious detail and is packed with a nice variety of accessories.

Dejah will come with 30 points of articulation, feature a swappable face plate and secondary hair design, and includes a variety of hands. Other accessories will include removable jewelry, pistols, and a Sark warrior display base. These figures are a work of art that truly brings the work of Frank Frazetta to life in action-figure form, and pre-orders are already available on the Frazetta Girls site for $70. Be sure to also add the 1:12-scale John Carter figure as well to truly bring Mars to your collection.

Frazetta Universe ICON Collectibles Dejah Thoris 1/12

"ICON Collectibles™ presents the first ever Dejah Thoris® 1:12 scale action figure, based on Frank Frazetta's iconic paintings and drawings of the legendary character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs — complete with a Thark Warrior display base. This fully articulated collectible brings the Princess of Mars to life with lifelike detail, capturing the beauty and strength of Frazetta's vision. Dejah Thoris features two interchangeable portrait heads and two hairstyles, along with interchangeable hands, weapons, removable jewelry, and a sarong, allowing a variety of display configurations drawn from Frazetta's iconic imagery."

Product Features

1:12 scale

30 points of articulation

Based on Frank Frazetta's iconic paintings and drawings of Dejah Thoris®

Interchangeable portraits, hairstyles, and hands

Removable jewelry and sarong

Includes weapons and a Thark Warrior display bas

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