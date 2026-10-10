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From Endgame Encore to Doomsday: The Ultimate Avengers Gift Guide

Celebrate the legacy of Avengers: Endgame and get ready for Doomsday with our ultimate Marvel gift guide with gifts for every fan.

Article Summary Celebrate Avengers: Endgame Encore and gear up for Avengers: Doomsday with must-have Marvel collectibles.

Honor Iron Man with a premium Marvel Legends helmet and affordable Blokees Endgame model kits.

Build toward Avengers: Doomsday with new LEGO Marvel sets featuring Avengers, X-Men, and Doctor Doom.

Start an Avengers: Doomsday display with Marvel Legends figures like Captain America, Thor, Doom, and more.

The road to Avengers: Doomsday is officially underway, and things are getting pretty exciting with the arrival of Avengers: Endgame Encore! This special release brings back the legendary cinematic masterpiece as Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on Thanos once again. With additional footage and post-credit scenes expected shown to help bridge the gap between Endgame and Doomsday, there's never been a better time to revisit this iconic chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we prepare for one of Marvel's biggest cinematic events yet, we've rounded up some of the best collectibles you can pick up to get yourself hyped for the epic showdown ahead!

Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet – Bring Tony Stark's Armor Home!

First up, we have the Marvel Legends Iron Man Premium Electronic Helmet! Inspired by Tony Stark's Mark Eighty-Five armor from Avengers: Endgame, this one-to-one-scale replica is a fantastic addition to any Marvel collection. The helmet features movie-inspired sculpting, premium detailing, and electronic lighting effects that help bring Tony's iconic armor to life. Whether you want to show off your love for Iron Man, pay tribute to the fallen Avenger, or get ready for the arrival of Doomsday, this helmet is an excellent collectible to consider. It's a great way to celebrate one of the most important characters in the Infinity Saga and remember the hero who made the ultimate sacrifice to save the universe.

Blokees Avengers: Endgame Kits – Build Your Favorite Heroes

For fans looking to get their hands on some new collectibles, Blokees continues to shake up the collecting world with its impressive model kits! Avengers fans can pick up a selection of Marvel Infinity Saga Champion Class kits inspired by some of the legendary heroes from Endgame, including Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor. Each kit builds a detailed, articulated figure standing approximately five inches tall, making them perfect for both displaying and recreating your favorite moments from the film. These figures are also fun and easy to assemble, using a simple snap-together design that doesn't require tools. Once built, each character can be posed in a variety of iconic action stances and comes with an assortment of accessories to bring the battle to life. Best of all, these Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Champion Class kits can be found at Walmart for around $15 each, as well as through the official Blokees website, making them an affordable way to expand your Avengers collection.

Avengers: Doomsday Sets – The Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Unite!

Now, let's move beyond Endgame and look ahead to Avengers: Doomsday with an exciting lineup of upcoming LEGO Marvel sets! LEGO is bringing together some of the biggest corners of the Marvel universe with builds that include the Avengers Quinjet, a brick-built Sentinel, and the New Avengers Tower. These sets are particularly exciting because they bring together characters and teams from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men universes.

Fans can look forward to new minifigures and plenty of display potential, with the Sentinel being a standout addition for anyone who loves the X-Men. Doctor Doom is another major highlight, appearing throughout the lineup and making these sets especially appealing as we prepare for his role in the upcoming film. Whether you're interested in building an iconic Avengers vehicle, adding a massive Sentinel to your collection, or creating your own superhero headquarters, these LEGO sets offer something for every Marvel fan. Check the official LEGO Store and participating retailers for current availability and pricing.

Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Figures – Get Ready for the Next MCU Epic!

Hasbro is also getting fans ready for Avengers: Doomsday with an impressive selection of Marvel Legends figures! A variety of single releases and multi-packs inspired by the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe event are beginning to arrive at retailers. Among the releases are Walmart-exclusive sets featuring the Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic and H.E.R.B.I.E., as well as the Invisible Woman and Human Torch, alongside a separate figure of the Thing. The main lineup includes Sam Wilson's Captain America, Gambit, Cyclops, Shang-Chi, Doctor Doom, and Thor.

can also look forward to retailer exclusives, including an Amazon-exclusive Magneto, giving fans even more opportunities to assemble their own live-action-inspired X-Men team. With detailed sculpts, articulation, and character-specific accessories, these figures are a great way to start building your Doomsday collection before the movie arrives. Prices for individual figures are around $27.99, while multi-packs will vary. Some figures are available for pre-order, while others are beginning to appear on store shelves, so be sure to check your favorite retailers for availability. With Avengers: Doomsday scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, now is the perfect time to start tracking down your favorite characters and getting your collection ready for Marvel's next major event!

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