Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: A Court of Thorns and Roses, ACOTAR, funko

Funko Announces Arrival of A Court of Thorns and Roses POP! Vinyls

The popular book series A Court of Thorns and Roses is coming to life as Funko unveils new POP! Vinyls of iconic characters

Few fantasy series have inspired the kind of passionate fandom surrounding Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR). From the sweeping world of Prythian to its memorable cast of fae, humans, villains, and mysterious creatures, the series has become a major fixture in modern fantasy collecting. Now, fans have another reason to venture back into the world of Prythian as Funko expands its POP! lineup with a collection inspired by some of ACOTAR's most recognizable characters. The new collection brings several fan-favorite characters to life including Feyre Archeron, Rhysand, Tamlin, Lucien, The Suriel, and Amarantha!

Whether your allegiance lies with the Night Court, the Spring Court, or somewhere in between, there is plenty here to catch the attention of collectors. Feyre, naturally, gets some extra attention with exclusive POP! figures available through Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million. Exclusive variants are always a tempting addition for dedicated Funko collectors, particularly when they feature a beloved character or flocked feature like Tamlin (Beast Form). And the collecting doesn't stop with the POP! figures. Fans can look forward to Loungefly's companion ACOTAR collection arriving in October, bringing the series into another corner of fandom collecting.

Loungefly has become a favorite among pop-culture collectors for turning beloved franchises into bags, accessories, and other display-worthy pieces, making the upcoming collection a natural companion to the new Funko releases. For ACOTAR fans, the arrival of these figures is more than another licensed collectible line; it is another opportunity to bring a little bit of Prythian onto the shelf and celebrate characters who have become favorites for readers around the world. With recognizable heroes, complicated allies, unforgettable villains, and even The Suriel joining the lineup, Funko's new POP! collection gives collectors plenty of reasons to answer the call of the fae. Pre-orders for this magical collection of POP! Vinyls are already live for $14.99 with an expected October 2026 release date.

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