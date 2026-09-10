Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Thunder Machine Coming Soon

Hasbro Pulse is back with a new made-to-order G.I. Joe Classified Series release as the Dreadnok Thunder Machine races into action.

Article Summary Hasbro Pulse unveils the G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Thunder Machine as a made-to-order 6-inch-scale vehicle.

The G.I. Joe Dreadnok Thunder Machine features modular parts to recreate the classic look or build custom variants.

Functional wheels, rotating Gatling cannons, firing missiles, and foot pegs add dynamic display options for G.I. Joe fans.

Priced at $124.99, the G.I. Joe Thunder Machine pre-order ends October 23 and is scheduled to ship in September 2027.

Beware the rolling thunder of Hasbro, as the company has unveiled its newest G.I. Joe Classified Series made-to-order release. The Dreadnok Thunder Machine is racing into action with an impressive new release that brings the classic Dreadnok vehicle into the modern age. This impressive vehicle is designed to accommodate 6-inch-scale figures and features a modular design, allowing G.I. Joe fans to display it in its original configuration or customize it for their own collections. The wheels are fully functional, and a thrust turbo-jet engine effect can be attached to the rear. The Thunder Machine also features rotating Gatling cannons and eight additional missile accessories that can be fired.

Hasbro has also included multiple foot pegs around the vehicle, allowing other G.I. Joe characters to be displayed holding onto its sides. With its variety of removable and modular parts, this exciting new release offers G.I. Joe fans plenty of customization and army-building opportunities. The made-to-order G.I. Joe Classified Series Dreadnok Thunder Machine is priced at $124.99. The pre-order will be available for a limited time on Hasbro Pulse and will end on October 23, with the vehicle expected to arrive in September 2027.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #244, Dreadnok Thunder Machine

"Zartan here, welcoming any and all to audition for membership in our small but elite society of Dreadnoks. Your application will most assuredly rise to the top with your very own Dreadnok Thunder Machine built using materials salvaged from our scrap yard. We Dreadnoks offer our highly specialized services to the highest bidder, frequently aiding the designs of Cobra Commander in his attempt to defeat the forces of G.I. Joe. What better way to accomplish this than with a fleet of modular Dreadnok Thunder Machines?"

"Modular pieces we've "acquired" let you recreate the look of the original or trick out unique configurations with removable front roll cage, "cowcatcher," armored rear tire shields, gull-wing doors, front wheel well plating, and police light bar and beacon light detail, attached to a detachable roof."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!