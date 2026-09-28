Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, x-men

Gambit is Unleashed with New X-Men 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios

Clear off some shelf space as a new wave of 1/10 Art Scale Statues from Iron Studios is on the way including a new X-Men statue

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new X-Men Gambit Unleashed 1/10 Art Scale statue inspired by Marvel Comics’ iconic Ragin’ Cajun.

The X-Men collectible stands 10.8 inches tall and features hand-painted detail, dynamic posing, and swap-out hands.

Gambit is posed on an X-Men display base with Juggernaut’s helmet, channeling his explosive kinetic energy powers.

Iron Studios’ X-Men Gambit statue is priced at $249.99, with pre-orders live now ahead of a Q3 2027 release.

The iconic Ragin' Cajun is now coming to life as Iron Studios has unleashed their latest Marvel Comics statue. Gambit first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1990 with The Uncanny X-Men #266, although he made a cameo appearance in The Uncanny X-Men Annual #14. His full first appearance is generally recognized as issue #266. Remy LeBeau is an iconic Cajun thief with the X-gene ability to charge objects with kinetic energy, causing them to explode. He uses playing cards and a bo staff as his signature weapons and has often been depicted wearing his iconic brown trench coat, blue boots, and pink-and-black armor.

Now, Iron Studios is bringing Remy LeBeau to life with a brand-new 1/10-scale Gambit statue that is highly detailed and comes in at 10.8 inches tall. This remarkable hand-painted statue features swap-out hands, allowing Marvel Comics fans to showcase Gambit holding a single card or displaying his impressive mutant powers in action. He is depicted on an X-Men base after taking down the Juggernaut, with the infamous mutant's helmet at his feet. The Iron Studios Gambit Unleashed statue will be priced at $249.99, with a Q3 2027 release and pre-orders are live.

Gambit Unleashed – X-Men – Art Scale 1/10 – Iron Studios

"Charging out of the New Orleans underworld and straight into the legendary ranks of the X-Men, Remy LeBeau—the smooth-talking Cajun thief known as Gambit—is one of the most charming and lethal mutants in Marvel history. Harnessing the power to convert potential energy into pure, explosive kinetic force, Gambit turns ordinary objects into deadly weapons, famously hurling charged playing cards alongside his master mastery of the bo staff. Beneath his confident swagger and rogue charm lies a deeply loyal hero ready to risk everything for his mutant family."

"Part of Iron Studios' acclaimed Unleashed line, this 1/10 scale statue elevates the character to a whole new level of detail, scale, and dynamic composition. Sculpted with extreme precision, Gambit is captured in an over-the-top, high-energy pose as he unleashes a barrage of glowing kinetic energy."

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