Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Gambit Joins Hot Toys' New Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-Scale Figure

Hot Toys is getting ready for the big Doomsday event as they have unveiled some of the first Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys kicks off Avengers: Doomsday with new 1/6 scale figures, including Gambit’s return to the Marvel event film.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit gets a detailed likeness, rolling eyeballs, a wired trench coat, and signature kinetic effects.

The Avengers: Doomsday Gambit figure comes in Standard and Deluxe editions with cards, staff, and energy accessories.

Deluxe adds a light-up Sentinel diorama base and ring, with Avengers: Doomsday Gambit pre-orders live for 2027 release.

The next Avengers-level event is on the horizon as fans prepare for Avengers: Doomsday. This upcoming film will showcase three iconic universes colliding and will bring together not only returning Marvel heroes but also legendary characters such as the X-Men. Hot Toys has unveiled a brand-new lineup of Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 scale figures, including the return of the one and only Remy LeBeau, also known as Gambit. Gambit made his debut in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, with Channing Tatum taking on the legendary role. Now, Gambit will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday, and Hot Toys has faithfully recreated the character with both Standard and Deluxe 1/6 scale releases.

Both figures will feature an impressive likeness of Channing Tatum, separate rolling eyeballs, and a leather-like trench coat with bendable wire detailing. A variety of kinetic effects will also be included, featuring his signature staff, throwing cards, and energy effects. The Deluxe Version will include a Sentinel-themed diorama base with lighting features and a special-edition ring. Pre-orders for the Avengers: Doomsday 1/6-scale Gambit figures are already live, with the Standard Version priced at $285 and the Deluxe at $375. Be sure to grab the Special Edition Versions while they're available; the release is scheduled for September 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6th Scale Gambit (Deluxe Version)

"As reality splinters in Avengers: Doomsday, a fan-favorite mutant arrives to shuffle the deck. Oozing with undeniable charisma and devastating kinetic power, Channing Tatum's Ragin' Cajun is poised to leave an unforgettable mark in the film."

"Today, Hot Toys proudly presents the Deluxe Version of the 1/6th scale Gambit Collectible Figure. This masterfully crafted figure boasts a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs. To replicate his mutant abilities, his eyes feature a specially applied UV luminous reflective effect that captures his fierce kinetic glow. His iconic look is recreated with a tailored costume, including a wire-embedded leather-like microfiber material trench coat, a weathered dark purple chest armor detailed with silver lines, a pair of purple striped black pants, and weathered silver knee-high soft vinyl material armored boots."

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