Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Gar Saxon of Clan Vizsla Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series

Hasbro revealed a new 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series Gar Saxon figure — available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, arriving Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a Star Wars: The Black Series Gar Saxon figure at San Diego Comic Con 2026 for Clone Wars fans.

Gar Saxon’s Star Wars history spans Death Watch, Darth Maul’s rule, and his rise as a ruthless Mandalorian leader.

The 6-inch Star Wars Black Series figure includes two blaster pistols, a removable jetpack, and removable helmet.

Pre-orders for Star Wars: The Black Series Gar Saxon are live at Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 ahead of Fall 2026 release.

A brand-new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures is on the way, including another fan-favorite character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Gar Saxon made his debut in the hit animated series as one of Darth Maul's most loyal Mandalorian followers. Originally a member of Death Watch under Pre Vizsla, Gar accepted Maul's rule after Maul defeated Vizsla in combat to claim the Darksaber. Saxon later embraced Maul's leadership, redesigning his armor with Maul-inspired horns and a striking red-and-black color scheme.

Now this faithful Mandalorian is ready to join your collection with an impressive new 6-inch figure. Gar Saxon comes equipped with two blaster pistols, a removable jetpack, and a removable helmet that can be displayed on or off the figure. Gar Saxon will pair well with some of Hasbro's other Mandalorian Super Commandos and will be a must-have addition for any fan of Darth Maul. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: The Black Series Gar Saxon figure are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Gar Saxon

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Gar Saxon of Clan Vizsla was the ruthless leader of the Imperial Super Commandos — Mandalorians loyal to the Empire."

"THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more. This BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Gar Saxon from THE CLONE WARS. Pose out your figure with the included blaster, a jetpack, and a removable helmet accessory."

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