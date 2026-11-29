Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli Bring Mercedes F1 to LEGO

LEGO Speed Champions adds the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 to its Formula 1 lineup with driver minifigures of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17, bringing a 2026 Formula 1 car to brick-built life.

The 216-piece Mercedes F1 set features silver and black livery, sponsor details, team logos, and W17 design cues.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli headline the set with Formula 1 minifigures, helmets, driver numbers, and camera.

The LEGO Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 F1 Race Car launches in March 2027 for $29.99 as part of the 2026 F1 lineup.

We have seen Back to the Future, Disney and Pixar's Cars, and The Fast and the Furious, racing into LEGO's Speed Champions line. Well, LEGO is now bringing some real-life race cars to life as they debut new sets inspired by Formula 1. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS is ready to race into the LEGO Speed Champions with its 2026 W17 Formula 1 car! The 216-piece set recreates the W17 with Mercedes' iconic silver and black styling, team logos, sponsor details, and special LEGO elements.

Leading the Mercedes team this season are George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, a driver pairing that brings together experience and exciting young talent. Russell made his F1 debut with Williams in 2019 before joining Mercedes in 2022, where he became a race winner and one of the team's leading drivers. Alongside him is Italian racer Antonelli, who made his Formula 1 debut in 2025 after an impressive climb through the junior racing ranks. Now both drivers are getting their very own minifigures in this set, each with a personalized helmet, driver number stickers, and a camera. Collectors can race into action with the LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 F1 Race Car in March 2027 for $29.99.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS W17 F1® Race Car

"Recreate the Mercedes-AMG F1® W17 in stunning detail with this car building kit. Construct the vehicle using specially created LEGO® elements to satisfy 2026 F1 design regulations, including a halo for driver safety. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history, hitting the starting grid with one of the first-ever real F1 driver minifigures in the cockpit. Select either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli and attach the chosen driver's number and camera to the car."



"Put on their personalized helmet and let the playtime racing action begin. This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and mega room decor. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. With 3D digital instructions, they can rotate and zoom in on models to master building independently."

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