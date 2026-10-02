Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Jiffy Lube, Matchbox The Movie

Get An Exclusive Matchbox The Movie die-cast car with Jiffy Lube

Jiffy Lube teams up with Matchbox The Movie for an exclusive 2018 Dodge Durango die-cast, available free with qualifying oil changes

Article Summary Jiffy Lube and Matchbox The Movie team up for an exclusive 2018 Dodge Durango die-cast giveaway.

Get the free Matchbox The Movie collectible with a qualifying Full Synthetic Oil Change at participating locations.

The limited-edition Durango features Jiffy Lube branding and special Matchbox The Movie blister card packaging.

The promo arrives just before Matchbox The Movie premieres globally on Apple TV on October 9.

Matchbox collectors don't usually have to visit an oil change shop to grow their collections, but that's about to change. Jiffy Lube is teaming up with Mattel for a surprisingly fun Matchbox The Movie promotion that puts an exclusive little ride behind the counter. Starting October 2, customers at participating Jiffy Lube locations who purchase a qualifying Full Synthetic Oil Change can score a limited-edition 2018 Dodge Durango Matchbox car (while supplies last). The promotional car features Jiffy Lube branding and arrives on a special Matchbox The Movie blister card, giving it a look that should stand out among the usual Matchbox releases.

This new Durango also has a direct connection to the upcoming movie and takes inspiration directly from the vehicle featured in the live-action Matchbox The Movie. The film is scheduled to premiere globally on Apple TV on October 9, making this an appropriately timed little promotion and collectible. It's certainly one of the more unusual ways to add a Matchbox car to your collection. So, if your car is due for an oil change anyway, this might be one pit stop worth making before these little exclusives drive away.

Matchbox The Movie and Jiffy Lube Team Up

"Jiffy Lube®, an industry leader in fast oil changes and preventive auto motive maintenance, announces its new promotion with Matchbox The Movie, a live-action feature film inspired by Mattel's line of iconic vehicles. With an oil change that is as fast as a speeding toy car, Jiffy Lube is helping bring the film's adventure and action to life with an exclusive limited-edition Jiffy Lube-branded Matchbox die-cast car."

"Beginning October 2 and available while supplies last, Jiffy Lube customers who purchase a qualifying Full Synthetic Oil Change will receive a free Mattel Matchbox car. The collectible – a 2018 Dodge Durango – is inspired by the vehicle featured in the film. Created exclusively for this collaboration, the limited-edition die-cast transforms the vehicle into a collectible worthy of both Matchbox enthusiasts and movie fans."

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