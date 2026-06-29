Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Get Ready for Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine Dropping in July 2026

Get ready for the next chapter of Disney Lorcana, as Ravensburger has unveiled new details for Set 13 with Attack of the Vine

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Set 13, Attack of the Vine, launches in July 2026 as Illumineers battle a dangerous new threat.

Attack of the Vine adds Turning Red, Monsters, Inc., and Up characters, plus refreshed Disney favorites.

New Disney Lorcana cards include Honey Archimag Pooh, fantasy-themed Hundred Acre Wood heroes, and Mei Lee.

The Vine corrupts villains like Ursula, Pete, and Gaston, with local game store release on July 17, 2026.

Disney fans are in for a treat as Ravensburger prepares to launch Set 13 of the Disney Lorcana trading card game, titled "Attack of the Vine." This marks the third set arriving in 2026, following Winterspell and Wilds Unknown. The story continues to expand as the realm faces a new, growing threat, the mysterious Vine, which has spread out of control across the land. It's now up to the Illumineers to step in and save the day, with brand-new heroes and villains joining the battle. Attack of the Vine will introduce characters from three major Disney and Pixar franchises into the game: Turning Red, Monsters, Inc., and Up. Alongside them, updated versions of classic characters from Winnie the Pooh, The Little Mermaid, and Mickey Mouse Gang will appear with fresh new designs.

We've already gotten a first look at some of the upcoming cards, starting with a magical twist on Winnie the Pooh -Hunny Archmage. This whimsical reimagining turns Pooh into a hunny-powered wizard, continuing the fun with more themed transformations like Tigger Honey Barbarian, Christopher Robin – Hunny Sage, and Roo – Hunny Rogue, giving the Hundred Acre Wood a full fantasy RPG-style makeover. New characters are also joining the adventure, including Meilin – Lead Vocalist from Turning Red, along with a powerful new version of her as the Red Panda Legend, both bringing energy and personality to the set.

As the heroes try to survive the spread of the Vine, familiar faces like Carl Fredricksen from Up also join the roster, featuring stunning new artwork. The Vine itself becomes a major force in the set, represented by cards like Towering Stalk, while it also corrupts classic Disney villains into twisted new forms such as Ursula – Created by the Vine, Pete – Created by the Vine, and Gaston – Created by the Vine. Each features eerie, corrupted artwork showing how the Vine transforms even the most iconic characters. Disney Lorcana: Attack of the Vine is scheduled to release at local game stores on July 17, 2026, followed by a wider retail release on July 24. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch of this exciting new chapter in the Disney Lorcana story draws closer.

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