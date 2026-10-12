Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Ghost Face, NECA

Ghost Face Goes Deluxe with NECA's New ULTRAmate Series

Ghost Face returns to NECA as an upgraded action figure, joining the ULTRAmate series with a host of new accessories

Article Summary NECA brings Ghost Face to its new ULTRAmate line, upgrading the iconic Scream slasher with deluxe details and extras.

The Ghost Face ULTRAmate figure includes 13 mask faceplates, swappable robes, eight hands, and an alternate head.

Accessories span Scream and Dead by Daylight, with seven knives, bloody weapons, video boxes, a VHS, and poncho.

NECA has Ghost Face ULTRAmate pre-orders live now for $79.99, with premium packaging and a Q2 2027 release date.

It wasn't too long ago that NECA teased their latest creation with the ULTRAmate Figure series. This line is designed to enhance some of the figures NECA has already released across its various licenses, with the Feral Predator from Prey getting the first reveal. That figure comes with a nice variety of accessories, special packaging, and updated details. Now, it looks like things are about to get bloody, as NECA has unveiled its next ULTRAmate figure featuring the iconic slasher from Scream, a.k.a. Ghost Face.

Ghost Face is ready to slay the day with an assortment of brand-new accessories, including 13 interchangeable faceplates capturing iconic moments from throughout the Scream franchise. The figure will also include special accessories, such as his Dead by Daylight poncho, as well as bloody weapons seen in the games and throughout the films, such as a pitchfork, scythe, bone saw, and machetes. The fun doesn't end there, as this killer will come with two swappable robes, eight interchangeable hands, seven knives, opening and closing video rental boxes, and a VHS tape. Packaging has yet to be revealed for this beauty, but the Ghost Face ULTRAmate figure from NECA will come at a pricey $79.99. Pre-orders are already live on the NECA Store, with a Q2 2027 release date.

The Slasher Ghost Face Joins NECA's ULTRAmate line

"ULTRAmate [uhl-truh-mit] builds on everything collectors love about our Ultimate figures and pushes it even further with a rich assortment of accessories, deluxe collector packaging, and more. Based on the iconic Fun World® costume and masks, this 7-inch scale Ghost Face is fully articulated and equipped with a horrifying haul of accessories: closed and open robes, Dead by Daylight poncho, alternate head, eight interchangeable hands, 13 interchangeable mask faceplates, opened and closed video rental boxes, VHS, seven knives, two bloody machetes, bloody bone saw, bloody pitchfork, bloody scythe, and more! Comes in premium ULTRAmate window box packaging with magnetic closures and an inner box. Add it to your NECA horror action figure display and begin to build your ULTRAmate collection!"

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