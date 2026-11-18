Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics

Ghost Rider Enters WWII with New Sgt. Sal Romero Marvel Legends

Hasbro expands its Marvel Legends lineup with a 6-inch Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) and motorcycle set inspired by Marvel's Hellhunters.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Ghost Rider Sgt. Sal Romero, bringing the Hellhunters’ WWII Spirit of Vengeance to life.

Inspired by Marvel’s Hellhunters comics, Ghost Rider Sal Romero debuted in 2023 as a paratrooper bonded with Zarathos.

The 6-inch Ghost Rider figure includes flaming chain, grenades, knife, alternate hands, weapons, and premium articulation.

Ghost Rider’s motorcycle packs rolling wheels, hellfire effects, and a holster; preorders open December 9 for Spring 2027.

The Spirit of Vengeance is heading into World War II as Hasbro expands its Marvel Legends lineup with an impressive new Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) and Motorcycle set. Inspired by Marvel's Hellhunters comics, this release brings one of the more unusual incarnations of Ghost Rider to collectors. First appearing in The Incredible Hulk (Vol. 6) #1 (2023), with his first full appearance in issue #6, Sgt. Sal Romero was an American paratrooper whose encounter with the demon Zarathos transformed him into a supernatural warrior during World War II. Now, this wartime Spirit of Vengeance gets his own 6-inch Marvel Legends treatment.

Ghost Rider, of course, comes as a fully articulated figure with a nice set of accessories, including a flaming chain, grenades, a knife, interchangeable hands, and additional weapon accessories. To make things better, Hasbro was sure to include his motorcycle, which has functional wheels, exhaust flames, hellfire effects, and a holster. Whether you're building up your Hellhunters team or have a Hulk team up in mind, then look no further. The Marvel Legends Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) and Motorcycle set goes up for preorder on December 9 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse. He is set to arrive in Spring 2027, and hopefully more members of the Hellhunters are coming in the future, like Soldier Supreme! "

MARVEL LEGENDS GHOST RIDER (SGT. SAL ROMERO) Set

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order December 9th at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available Spring 2027. Parachuting into German-occupied France, Sgt. Sal Romero faces enemies far more terrifying than Axis soldiers. Forced to meld with the demon Zarathos, he becomes Ghost Rider, Spirit of Vengeance, riding a flaming motorcycle."

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) action figure! This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel's Hellhunters comics. The Ghost Rider (Sgt. Sal Romero) figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with motorcycle and 17 pieces, including flaming chain, 2 grenades, 3 alternate hands, knife, and weapon accessories."

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