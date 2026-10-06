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Ghostface Gets a Killer Makeover for the New Doll Haus of Dread Line

Add an iconic horror favorite to your collection with the new Doll Haus of Dread Ghostface collector doll from JAKKS Pacific

Article Summary Ghostface gets a fashion-forward upgrade in JAKKS Pacific’s new Doll Haus of Dread collector doll line.

The 11-inch Ghostface doll features nine points of articulation, a black robe-inspired look, and killer details.

Doll Haus of Dread transforms the Scream icon into a stylized horror fashion doll built for collectors.

The new Ghostface doll drops during Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9 at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

Ghostface has never exactly been known for subtlety, but Doll Haus of Dread is giving the Scream icon a whole new reason to steal the spotlight. JAKKS Pacific's new horror fashion-doll line is taking characters normally found lurking in dark hallways and turning them into collectible fashion statements, and Ghostface may be the character best suited to the transformation. The timing couldn't be better. After nearly three decades of Scream, the mask has become one of pop culture's most recognizable horror symbols, and Ghostface continues to appear far beyond the films.

Recent collaborations with Angry Orchard and Fanta have given the character new Halloween-themed spins, showing just how easily the iconic mask can move between horror, humor, and pop culture. Doll Haus of Dread takes that evolution one step further with an 11-inch Ghostface doll featuring nine points of articulation and a fashion-focused design inspired by the franchise. This queen is ready to sell your doll and horror collection with wearable makes, an impressive black robe, and plenty of details to make you drop dead. The new Doll Haus of Dread Scream doll is set to release at the Walmart Collector Con on Oct. 9, at 10 AM EST for $39.97

Doll Haus of Dread – Ghostface (Scream)

"Doll Haus of Dread™ pays homage to the world's most spine-tingling horror films. Created especially for devoted fright fans, these collectible fashion dolls reimagine the most terrifying and unforgettable characters of modern horror classics. Ghost Face, the masked menace who turns high school hallways and quiet suburban streets into places of dread, inspires a hauntingly stylish and imaginative doll."

"Her iconic look begins with bold makeup and a platinum blonde bob. She wears a long black dress with high slits and distressed hems, accented with deep red detailing for a dark, ominous touch. A Ghost Face mask rests atop her head, while another hangs from her black belt as a chilling emblem. Accessories include black fishnet stockings, knee-high black buckled boots, and a red Ghost Face purse."

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