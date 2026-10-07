Posted in: Collectibles, Jakks Pacific | Tagged: Ghostface, Jakks Pacific

Ghostface Gets Glam with Exclusive Doll Haus of Dread Bling Edition

Add a dazzling touch of horror to your collection with the Doll Haus of Dread Bling Ghostface Special Edition, exclusive to Walmart

Article Summary JAKKS Pacific’s Doll Haus of Dread reimagines Ghostface and other horror icons as fashion-forward collector dolls.

The Walmart-exclusive Ghostface Bling Edition features Devil and Bling masks, inspired by the slasher’s evolving look.

This 11-inch Ghostface doll includes 9 points of articulation, a black slit dress, boots, fishnets, and a red purse.

Ghostface Doll Haus of Dread Bling Edition drops at Walmart Collector Con on October 9 at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

JAKKS Pacific is bringing a wicked new attitude to the world of horror collectibles with Doll Haus of Dread. This new line transforms some of the genre's most recognizable killers into fashion-forward collector dolls. Rather than simply recreating horror icons in their traditional forms, the collection gives characters including Ghostface, Jason Voorhees, and other legendary villains a glamorous new identity, blending familiar horror imagery with high-fashion doll design.

An exclusive version of Ghostface will also be offered during the Walmart Collector Con with the Bling Mask Doll. This slasher has been haunting the screen since 1996, and over the years, they have acquired a lot of new masks. One of which is the Devil Mask, and the new Bling Mask, which are not only on store shelves as costumes, but are also offered with this doll. Standing 11 inches tall with 9 points of articulation, this lady is ready to slay in any situation she is in. The Doll Haus of Dread Bling Ghostface is set to drop on Walmart on October 9 at 10 AM EST for $39.97.

Doll Haus of Dread Bling Ghostface – Special Edition

"Doll Haus of Dread™ pays homage to the world's most spine-tingling horror films. Created especially for devoted fright fans, these collectible fashion dolls reimagine the most terrifying and unforgettable characters of modern horror classics. Ghost Face, the masked menace who turns high school hallways and quiet suburban streets into places of dread, inspires a hauntingly stylish and imaginative doll."

"Her iconic look begins with bold makeup and a platinum blonde bob. She wears a long black dress with high slits and distressed hems, accented with deep red detailing for a dark, ominous touch. A limited edition bling Ghost Face mask rests atop her head, while another hangs from her black belt as a chilling emblem. Accessories include black fishnet stockings, knee-high black buckled boots, and a red Ghost Face purse."

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