Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: BigBadWorkshop, Edgar Allan Poe

Ghostly The Raven Society Figure Arrives with Another Edgar Allan Poe

Edgar Allan Poe is back with a supernatural glow-in-the-dark makeover in BigBadWorkShop's R.I.P. Edgar Allan Poe Founder Edition from The Raven Society.

Article Summary Edgar Allan Poe returns as The Raven Society’s glow-in-the-dark R.I.P. Founder Edition from BigBadWorkShop.

The 1:12-scale Edgar Allan Poe figure features 20-plus articulation points and eerie supernatural display details.

Accessories include a quill, crow, skull, books, journal, cat, and smoke effects inspired by Poe’s gothic legacy.

Priced at $39.99, the campaign-exclusive Edgar Allan Poe figure expands a literary horror world tied to The Library.

BigBadWorkShop is giving one of literature's most haunting figures a second life with R.I.P. Edgar Allan Poe, a spectral Founder Edition from The Raven Society. Poe was a writer, poet, and critic whose stories helped shape modern horror and detective fiction. From "The Tell-Tale Heart" to "The Fall of the House of Usher" and "The Raven," his work explored guilt, obsession, death, and the darkness lurking beneath ordinary life. Now, the creators behind Operation: Monster Force are bringing him into a 1:12-scale universe built around a Library where history, fiction, and the supernatural collide.

The team behind that monster-filled action figure world is expanding their storytelling into gothic literature with BigBadWorkShop. This ghostly Poe features glow-in-the-dark elements representing the Society's otherworldly form when members travel beyond the Library's protection. With over 20 points of articulation and accessories including a quill, crow, skull, books, journal, cat, and smoke effects, he makes a display piece. Chapter One is already 100% funded and cleared for launch, while this $39.99 Founder Edition remains a campaign exclusive, so get yours while you can!

The Raven Society R.I.P. Edgar Allan Poe (Glow-in-the-Dark)

"BigBadWorkShop partners with the creators of Operation: Monster Force to unleash The Raven Society, a new action figure line that brings a thrilling new twist to the worlds of gothic fiction, classic literature, and the supernatural. This new 1:12-scale collectible action figure line brings together an extraordinary cast of intriguing characters, mysterious figures, and sinister forces inspired by the timeless tales and eerie legends that have captivated imaginations for generations."

"Filled with mystery, intrigue, and unexpected discoveries, The Raven Society opens the door to a world where familiar stories take on new life, and nothing is quite as it seems. At the heart of it all lies a mysterious Library vast beyond comprehension; its endless shelves hold countless stories, forgotten secrets, and mysteries waiting to be uncovered."

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