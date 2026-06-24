Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: alice in wonderland, disney, lego

Go Down the Rabbit Hole with Alice in Wonderland and LEGO BrickHeadz

LEGO has unveiled a new BrickHeadz Disney Alice in Wonderland building set — 4 figures (Alice, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter), 601 pieces, available now for $39.99.

Article Summary LEGO unveils a new Alice in Wonderland BrickHeadz set with Alice, White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, and Mad Hatter.

The 601-piece Alice in Wonderland set captures each Disney character with colorful details and signature BrickHeadz style.

Fans get fun Alice in Wonderland accessories including a heart, pocket watch, umbrella, and teacup for display.

LEGO’s Alice in Wonderland BrickHeadz set arrives June 1, 2026, for $39.99 as a whimsical Disney collector release.

The rabbit hole is opening once again as LEGO unveils a brand-new BrickHeadz set inspired by Disney's Alice in Wonderland. The upcoming set includes Alice, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter, all recreated in LEGO's signature BrickHeadz style. With 601 total pieces, the set delivers plenty of colorful details while capturing each character's personality and iconic look straight from the beloved Disney classic. Each figure stands around 3.5" tall, while the Mad Hatter towers slightly above the rest at approximately 4.5" thanks to his famously oversized hat.

From Alice's classic blue dress to the Cheshire Cat's mischievous grin, every build is packed with fun references fans will instantly recognize. The set also includes themed accessories that help bring the magic of Wonderland to life. Fans can spot a heart, the White Rabbit's pocket watch, an umbrella, and, of course, a teacup perfect for an unforgettable tea party with the Mad Hatter himself. Disney and LEGO collectors alike will not want to miss this enchanting new release and is already available now for $39.99

LEGO BrickHeadz – Disney's Alice in Wonderland

"Fall down the rabbit hole with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Disney Alice in Wonderland (40925) building set, a unique gift idea for girls, boys and movie lovers ages 10 and up. Bring the fanciful world of Wonderland to life by creating BrickHeadz versions of 4 iconic characters: Alice, the White Rabbit, the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat. Add a touch of Disney magic to the home when displaying these whimsical Alice in Wonderland decor models on a shelf, desk or nightstand. Set contains 601 pieces."

ALICE IN WONDERLAND TOYS FOR KIDS – Get curiouser and curiouser with the LEGO® BrickHeadz™ ǀ Disney Alice in Wonderland (40925) building set for girls and boys ages 10 and up

AUTHENTIC DETAILS – The toy figures wear their instantly recognizable outfits from the original, classic 1951 Disney movie, and accessories includea heart, pocket watch, umbrella and teacup

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